Mitsubishi Electric develops object-recognition camera technology using proprietary AI for mirrorless cars; ~100m range

The solution, which is based on Mitsubishi Electric’s proprietary Maisart-brand artificial intelligence (AI) technology, is expected to help prevent accidents, especially when drivers change lanes. Mirrorless cars that replace rearview and side mirrors with camera-monitoring systems were approved for use in Europe and Japan in 2016, and the first commercial mirrorless cars are expected to be launched in Japan as early as next year.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has developed what it believes to be the industry’s highest performing automotive camera technology. The technology detects various object types at distances of up to about 100 meters, enabling drivers to receive advanced warning for enhanced driving safety in coming mirrorless cars.





The Maisart brand encompassing the company’s proprietary AI technology, including its compact AI, automated design deep-learning algorithm and extra-efficient smart-learning AI. Maisart is an abbreviation for “Mitsubishi Electric’s AI creates the State-of-the-ART in technology.”

The proposed technology for mirrorless cars employs a new computational visual-cognition model that mimics human visual behavior to focus rapidly on appropriate regions within the field of view.

Compared to conventional camera-based systems, the can significantly extend the maximum distance of object detection from about 30 meters to 100 meters, and can also improve object detection accuracy from 14% to 81%.

The computational visual-cognition model’s relatively simple algorithms free up system resources for real-time performance, even in on-board systems.

Mitsubishi Electric’s Maisart AI technology, which realizes compact AI for low-cost devices, can distinguish between object types such as pedestrians, cars and motorcycles.