PG&E launches new $130M program to accelerate EV adoption in Northern and Central California; 7,500 chargers

Under the EV Charge Network program, PG&E will pay for and build all electric service infrastructure requirements from the transformer to the EV parking space, which often accounts for 60% to 80% of the total project cost, for participating sites. PG&E will also provide a subsidy to the participant for the EV charger equipment costs.

To help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in California, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has launched its new EV Charge Network program. Partnering with business customers and EV charging companies, PG&E will install 7,500 EV chargers at condominiums, apartment buildings and workplaces across Northern and Central California, including at sites in disadvantaged communities.

Participants in the EV Charge Network program choose whether they wish to bill drivers for using the charging stations, or they can offer the service free-of-charge to drivers. They can also establish access rules to the EV chargers through which they can make them available to employees, fleet vehicles and/or the public.

In addition to the financial benefits for participants, they will benefit by offering another feature on their property which increases employee and tenant loyalty and satisfaction; actively participate in California’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; and position themselves as leaders in sustainability and innovation.

EV Connect, a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and a cloud-based software platform for managing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, their interaction with utilities and the driver experience, has been selected to participate in the program.

To date, more than 500 customers have expressed interest in the program. In the first quarter of 2018, PG&E will begin installing new EV chargers in partnership with business customers, including at the first participating customer Merced College.

The electricity fueling EVs in California comes from one of the cleanest energy mixes in the country—nearly 70% of the electricity PG&E delivers to customers is from greenhouse gas-free resources.

While EV adoption continues to grow in California, one of the biggest barriers remains the lack of available places to charge. PG&E’s EV Charge Network will support the adoption of EVs by increasing access to charging in locations where it has traditionally been limited and where cars often sit for longer periods of time, such as workplaces and apartment buildings.

One in five electric vehicles in the United States plug into PG&E’s clean energy grid. Through this new program, we can help even more of our customers feel confident using electric vehicles, thereby helping the state and our communities meet their clean air and greenhouse-gas emission reduction goals. —Geisha Williams, CEO and President of PG&E Corporation

PG&E’s EV Charge Network program will pay for and build the infrastructure from the electric grid to the charger. Additionally, PG&E will offset a portion of the charger cost for all participating customers, based on the site and location.

Details of the program include:

Partnering with EV charging companies, PG&E will install 7,500 level 2 charging stations at business customer sites including condominiums, apartment buildings and workplaces across Northern and Central California.

To increase EV charging access to more customers, at least 15% of the chargers will be installed in disadvantaged communities.

The three-year program officially starts in 2018, and continues through 2020, with a budget of $130 million.

All site hosts can choose to own their charging equipment. PG&E can own and maintain up to 35% of the total (up to 2,625 out of 7,500) at workplaces in disadvantaged communities and apartment buildings or condominiums.

Customer sites can choose chargers from a list of pre-qualified vendors that meet quality and safety standards.

On PG&E’s residential EV rate plans, customers pay the equivalent of $1.20 per gallon to charge their vehicle overnight. EV drivers who are PG&E residential electric customers can also apply for the Clean Fuel Rebate, a one-time rebate of $500 rewarding them for using electricity as a clean transportation fuel. The rebate is part of California’s statewide Low Carbon Fuel Standard initiative, which aims to reduce transportation-related greenhouse-gas emissions by encouraging the adoption of clean fuels like electricity.

Also, PG&E has proposed additional projects to the California Public Utilities Commission that, if approved, will further accelerate EV adoption and combat climate change. Projects include deployment of fast-charging stations to meet consumer demand as well as electrification for fleets with medium- and heavy-duty vehicles including school buses, transit agencies and delivery fleets that often use diesel.