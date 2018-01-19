Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
KAIST researchers devise method to extend lifespan of solid oxide fuel cells by doping with metals
Audi Smart Energy Network pilot project: stationary home battery as energy buffer for electric car and grid management

Kumamoto University project to use Nissan LEAF technology in electric bus test in Japan; 3 packs, 3 motors

19 January 2018

Technology developed by Nissan for the battery-electric Nissan LEAF will be used in an electric bus project led by a team from Kumamoto University, that starts testing next month in Japan, with the goal of making zero-emission public transit more widespread and affordable.

The bus, named “Yoka ECO Bus,” will feature three batteries, three electric motors and an inverter from the Nissan LEAF. Nissan is also developing a dedicated gearbox for the bus and offering technical support. The company hopes the technology can help the project achieve its goal of creating environmentally friendly buses for public transportation systems in Japan.

180119-02_inline01

180119-02_inline01

The initiative brings together talent and expertise from the automotive industry, government and academia. It is part of the university’s ongoing involvement with a Japanese Ministry of Environment project that aims to reduce or eliminate CO2 and other emissions from larger vehicles such as buses and trucks. Real-world testing is scheduled to begin in February in Kumamoto City in western Japan.

An obstacle in creating large electric vehicles has been the high cost of development and parts, including batteries and electric motors. By using technology already conceived and perfected by Nissan, the cost of manufacturing electric buses can be greatly reduced.

We hope to improve Japan’s environment by standardizing the manufacturing of EV buses with help from the know-how of automakers. Our goal is to develop EV buses that are well-balanced in terms of being friendly to the environment and having low development costs.

—Toshiro Matsuda, Kumamoto University project leader

Posted on 19 January 2018 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Japan | | Comments (3)

Comments

Christopher Miles

Any first thoughts on Price/Range?

Benefits of this approach vs. the latest from Proterra, BYD, Volvo or NewFlyer?

Posted by: Christopher Miles | 19 January 2018 at 07:25 AM

HarveyD

This is a smart idea that others could follow.

Why reinvent the wheels for every new e-vehicle if not to raise cost.

Volvo Canada has spent a few $ 100M of tax payers money in the last few (4+ years) to design and test new city e-buses priced at 50% to 70% over existing diesel units.

Posted by: HarveyD | 19 January 2018 at 07:56 AM

CheeseEater88

It's just scale of production at this point. It cost plenty of time and testing to develop new powertrains. It will save them millions of dollars doing this rather than developing new drivetrains.
I'd be curious as to if this bus had 3 full leaf powertrains inside, just com linked together to drive it forward.

Posted by: CheeseEater88 | 19 January 2018 at 12:43 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)