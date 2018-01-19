Ricardo aims to be the niche battery pack manufacturer of choice for premium high-performance hybrids and EVs

Ricardo Performance Products has been in niche volume programs for more than 40 years, delivering projects from individual components through to complete powertrain systems in markets as diverse as automotive, defence, aerospace and rail. Although best recognized for its supply of many of world’s hypercar transmissions or assembly of high performance supercar engines, ultimately the division is a developer of advanced niche volume production solutions in automotive and other performance-driven markets.

Ricardo said that its recent completion of a full EV sports car battery manufacturing concept program by its Performance Products division is a significant milestone in its aim to become the niche battery manufacturer of choice for high performance hybrids and EVs.

For engines, Performance Products has developed niche volume assembly line technology appropriate for volumes up to 10,000 engines per year and successfully installed and operates its first production line at its Headquarters in Shoreham-by-Sea where on average 100 engines per week are continuously assembled and tested.

With production now successfully in tens of thousands and a supply chain that has supported more than a dozen engine derivatives, Performance Products is recognised as a leader in independent niche volume high performance engine manufacture.

Ricardo also has extensive engineering design and development experience in the field of hybrid and electric vehicle battery pack ranging from applying new chemistries and formats, to designing & building prototype packs and supporting our clients through full production programs.

In July 2017, Ricardo announced it had developed a new model-based EV battery control technology that is scalable to a wide range of applications. (Earlier post.)

The Performance Products division is now applying its battery and niche production expertise to high performance automotive battery systems.

In the first phase of the project recently completed, Ricardo’s manufacturing specialists worked in partnership with the company’s hybrid and electric systems engineering group in developing an assembly and manufacturing process for an innovative battery pack based on the requirements of the vehicle OEM.

In addition, Ricardo established a global supply chain that will ultimately be capable of delivering fully assembled and tested battery systems in annual production quantities ranging from hundreds up to multiple thousands.

Ricardo has an already well-established capability in the design and engineering of electric and hybrid vehicle battery packs and management systems. As such, it makes complete sense for us to provide a turn-key service—including battery pack manufacture—for performance electric vehicles, in the same way that we manufacture high performance engines, transmissions and drivelines for premium and motorsport applications powered by combustion engines.