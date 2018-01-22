Delphi Technologies invests in innovative capacitor start-up PolyCharge

The minority equity investment, for an undisclosed sum, builds on an existing long-standing technology partnership between Delphi Technologies and Sigma Technologies , the parent company of PolyCharge.

Delphi Technologies PLC, a leader in vehicle propulsion technologies, has invested in PolyCharge America, Inc, a start-up established to commercialize a new capacitor technology. This technology helps to make high-power inverters smaller, lighter and more tolerant to high temperatures.

Inverters are key system elements in vehicle electrification, converting electricity from a DC source (i.e., the battery) to alternating current (AC) for use, for example, by the motor in a hybrid or battery-electric vehicle. Package space is at a premium in today’s vehicles and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face challenges with space, weight and cost in tight engine compartments. The new technology from PolyCharge addresses these concerns.

Today’s inverters use a DC-link capacitor, which is based on wound polypropylene technology. PolyCharge’s solid-state NanoLam capacitor technology instead utilizes thin polymer dielectrics to produce self-healing high-voltage capacitors that are half the size and weight of the current technology, with significantly higher temperature resistance.

The NanoLam capacitors are formed inline with the metal electrode deposition process. The result is a self-supported, large-area, capacitor composite that is segmented into individual self-healing capacitors. All of this happens in one production machine—eliminating the need for extruded films, film metallization, and capacitor winding.

This investment demonstrates our commitment to electro-mobility and bringing new, highly innovative technologies to solve OEM customers’ biggest challenges. PolyCharge’s technology delivers on both of these objectives. Our strategy is to forge strategic collaborations and investments where they support our growth ambitions and help our global customers deliver more attractive cost-effective solutions for consumers. —Liam Butterworth, Delphi Technologies CEO

Delphi Technologies, a $4.5 billion leader in vehicle propulsion and aftermarket solutions, was created as a spin-off from Delphi Automotive in December 2017 to drive progress on greener solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles.

PolyCharge was formed by Sigma Technologies in September 2017 to develop and commercialize its NanoLam technology for electric drive vehicles, renewable energy inverters, medical, aerospace, and industrial mobility applications. The company’s headquarters, engineering, and product development center are located in Tucson, Arizona. PolyCharge also has representative offices in Taipei and China.