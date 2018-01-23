Electrify America selects Greenlots to develop operating platform to manage national network of EV charging stations

As part of its $2-billion investment in EV infrastructure, Electrify America will install EV charging stations in major metropolitan areas and along major US highways over the next 10 years. Electrify America is currently implementing Cycle 1 of its Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) investment plan, an initial investment of $500 million, that calls for more than 2,000 chargers in California and 38 states. (Electrify America has also called for input into its $500-milion tranche of Cycle 2 investments, earlier post .)

Electrify America has selected Greenlots , a leading provider of grid-enabled electric vehicle (EV) smart charging solutions, to deliver the operating platform for its network of high-power fast chargers that will greatly expand highway and other EV charging capabilities across the United States.

The Cycle 1 investments (earlier post) will establish a network that includes non-proprietary electric vehicle chargers (CCS, CHAdeMO and J1772 standards) at more than 650 community-based sites and nearly 300 highway sites across the US.

Highway sites will be located along high-traffic corridors between metropolitan areas, including two cross-country routes, and will include between four and ten 150kW and 350kW individual DC fast chargers at each location before June 2019.

Community-based charging station sites will be built in workplaces, retail (shopping centers, restaurants, etc.), multifamily residential locations and municipal lots and garages, as well as high-speed community depots that will feature fast EV charging at speeds of up 150kW.

These sites will be located no more than approximately 120 miles (193 km) apart—and on average just 70 miles (113 km) apart. Many shorter range EVs will benefit from 50kW DC fast charging on the Electrify America highway network, including any CHAdeMO equipped vehicles.

Electrify America is also building the network with the aim of making it “future-proof” to accommodate new technologies and charging speeds as the electric vehicle market grows.

Our goal is to build the most advanced high-power charging network in the US—one that demonstrates the future of alternative transportation. We chose Greenlots because their SKY Network Operating Platform is a scalable, flexible foundation to develop our own networking system that integrates dozens of new EV models, thousands of new EV chargers and other distributed energy resources with the grid. —Mark McNabb, CEO of Electrify America

The Electrify America IoT network enabled on Greenlots SKY Network Operating Platform will act as a virtual command center for Electrify America’s network of EV charging stations being deployed throughout the country. Greenlots’ technology will enable Electrify America to build, operate and manage its high-power charging network by providing real-time charger health status, utilization data, dynamic pricing capabilities and predictive analytics to identify future maintenance.

The operating platform will make it easy for drivers to locate the closest charger, receive notifications of their charging status and quickly make payments with their mobile device or through vehicle authentication.