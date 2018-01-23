Electrify America calls for comments, proposals and recommendations to inform $500M Cycle 2 of investments in ZEV infrastructure and education

Electrify America, which is building a robust national charging network and increasing electric vehicle awareness across the United States (earlier post), has issued a call for comments, proposals and recommendations that provide guidance and data to help guide the company’s next set of Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) investments in California and across the country.

This $500-million investment cycle, the second of four 30-month cycles and part of a $2 billion commitment over ten years, will start in July 2019 and end in December 2021. This is an opportunity for governments, organizations and others to assist Electrify America as it updates its analytical models, evaluates new technology and public policy developments, tracks evolving consumer expectations and explores the value of new allowable ZEV Investments.