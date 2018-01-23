Electrify America calls for comments, proposals and recommendations to inform $500M Cycle 2 of investments in ZEV infrastructure and education
23 January 2018
Electrify America, which is building a robust national charging network and increasing electric vehicle awareness across the United States (earlier post), has issued a call for comments, proposals and recommendations that provide guidance and data to help guide the company’s next set of Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) investments in California and across the country.
This $500-million investment cycle, the second of four 30-month cycles and part of a $2 billion commitment over ten years, will start in July 2019 and end in December 2021. This is an opportunity for governments, organizations and others to assist Electrify America as it updates its analytical models, evaluates new technology and public policy developments, tracks evolving consumer expectations and explores the value of new allowable ZEV Investments.
To assist in drafting Cycle 2 ZEV Investment Plans, Electrify America is specifically looking for the following types of input:
Suggestions and Data Relevant to Cycle 2 Investments – Inputs from governments or organizations that are helpful to the decision-making process including data for helping qualify appropriate new use cases or to place charging stations, ZEV infrastructure plans for individual communities and information regarding state and local policies designed to increase ZEV adoption;
Education & Access Suggestions – Suggestions on Electrify America’s approach to education and access or specific events it should consider for participation;
Specific Site Locations – Site locations that should be nominated for consideration in Cycle 2 infrastructure investments;
Cycle 1 Comments and Feedback – Feedback on Cycle 1 National and California ZEV Investment Plans, including approaches to metro selection, highways included, evaluation of use cases and integration of new technology; and
Other – All other comments or submissions that relate directly to Electrify America’s ZEV Investment Commitment.
All submissions must be received by 1 March 2018 to better ensure consideration in the Cycle 2 ZEV Investment Plans.
This is simple: charging needs to be rolled out where people park their vehicles.
There doesn't need to be a lot of it at first, but it needs to be everywhere. Schemes like dual-purposing of street light wiring to also charge vehicles would eliminate the bulk of the cost. Even one spot per city block or per parking lot would be a huge advance over the status quo.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 23 January 2018 at 07:24 AM