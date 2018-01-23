Via Motors, Geely to co-develop medium-duty extended-range electric truck for China and Americas

VIA Motors develops and markets extended-range electric (eREV) and all-electric (EV) powertrain systems for most vehicle classes from light-duty through Class 8. VIA’s vehicle integration capability, at both production facilities in Utah and Mexico, provides a range of commercial vehicles to meet zero emissions requirements. VIA vehicles are marketed under the VTRUX brand and under the VIA power-train systems V-Drive brand.

VIA Motors International is partnering with China-based Zhejiang Geely New Energy Vehicle Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Commercial Vehicle Group, to co-develop a medium-duty extended range electric truck. The truck will incorporate VIA’s proprietary vehicle software and systems control technology, for launch in China and the Americas in 2019.

Geely selected VIA Motors due to the company’s advanced commercial vehicle software and control systems technology, specifically developed to meet the demanding duty cycle and performance requirements of commercial vehicles. I believe that range-extended hybrid drive systems are a leading technology for the next 5-10 years and the co-developed truck will utilize proven technology such as a Volvo engine for the range extender. VIA Motors provides technology plus an engineering and management team that can support GCV to accelerate to be global leading commercial vehicle company and assist the introduction of GCV Trucks into North and Latin America through our newly formed joint venture. —Nathan Yu Ning, Zhejiang Geely Holding Vice President of International Business and Executive Advisor to the Board

Zhejiang Geely Commercial Vehicle (GCV) is a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH consists of many well-known international automotive brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Volvo Cars, Polestar, PROTON, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Yuan Cheng Auto, and Terrafugia with global operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. ZGH also recently announced acquisition of 8.2% of Volvo AB—the home of Volvo Trucks.

Volvo Trucks will start selling electric trucks in Europe in 2019, and the first units will be put into operation with select customers in 2018. Work toward commercialization of electric trucks in North America is ongoing as advancements in battery technology accelerate viability for North American duty cycles and energy demands for a broad range of applications. (Earlier post.)

Zhejiang Geely Commercial Vehicle (GCV) has two sub brands; the London Electric Vehicle Company and Yuan Cheng Auto. The London Taxi Company (LTC) became known as the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) in July 2017 as the company transitions into being a provider of urban focused new energy commercial vehicles. Yuan Cheng Auto has three core product lines; new energy focused trucks and bus chassis and also new energy powertrains. Yuan Cheng launched its first core products in October 2016 with the introduction of the E12 pure electric city bus and an E200 pure electric logistics vehicle.

GCV has two core research and development centers in Hangzhou, China and Coventry, UK with more than 2,000 engineers and production facilities in both China and the UK together with a total of more than 3,000 production and administration staff.