Colorado releases plan to support EVs on state’s highways, accelerate EV adoption

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper released of the Colorado Electric Vehicle (EV) Plan, delivering on a directive set forth in the July 2017 Executive Order, “Supporting Colorado’s Clean Energy Transition.” The plan details a series of actions supporting EV infrastructure along Colorado’s corridors. It also lays out goals to accelerate adoption of EVs.

Colorado currently ranks 8th in the US for highest EV market share, according to the ZEV Sales Dashboard published by the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers. The state also scores seventh for number of EVs per capita, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE). As of October 2017 there were 11,931 EVs (BEVs and PHEVs) in Colorado, according to the ZEV Sales Dashboard. Over the first eight months of 2017, sales of such vehicles were up 73% over the same period in 2016.