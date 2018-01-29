Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Novelis supplying aluminum for 2018 Jeep Wrangler
Mercedes-Benz to build electric vehicles in 6 plants on 3 continents; global battery network; EQC in 2019

Hydro starts aluminum production at HAL4e pilot plant; highest energy efficiency, smallest CO2 footprint

29 January 2018

Hydro has started producing the first aluminium metal at its technology pilot in Karmøy, marking the start of verifying at an industrial scale the HAL4e aluminium technology. Compared to the world average, the Hydro-developed technology will use 15% less energy in aluminium production and has the lowest CO2 footprint.

Hydro began the HAL Ultra R&D initiative in 2010, with the long-term vision of being able to produce aluminium at a specific DC energy consumption of only 10 kWh/kg without net CO2 emissions. The technology pilot is designed with an annual production capacity of approximately 75,000 tonnes, consisting of 48 cells running on the HAL4e technology (12.3 kWh/kg) and 12 cells using the latest HAL4e Ultra technology (11.5-11.8 kWh/kg). This is well under the world average of 14.1 kWh/kg aluminium and Hydro’s own average of 13.8 kWh/kg aluminum.

Hydro1

Source: Hydro.

Compared with the technology used in Hydro plants in Sunndal and Qatar, the new pots will be 50% larger and produce 50% more metal from each pot, while also using less energy per kilo produced.

Total costs are estimated at NOK 4.3 billion (US$557 million), consisting of net project costs of NOK 2.7 billion (US$350 million) and around NOK 1.6 billion (US$207 million) in support from Enova.

Hydro2

The technology pilot consists of physical technology elements and a much improved process control system. Several of these elements can be tailored for and used in Hydro’s existing aluminium plants.

Resources

  • Martin Segatz, Jorund Hop, Pierre Reny, Håvard Gikling (2016) “Hydro’s Cell Technology Path towards Specific Energy Consumption below 12 kWh/kg” Light Metals doi: 10.1007/978-3-319-48251-4_50

Posted on 29 January 2018 in Emissions, Manufacturing, Materials, Weight reduction | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)