Mercedes-Benz to build electric vehicles in 6 plants on 3 continents; global battery network; EQC in 2019

By 2022, Daimler will electrify the entire portfolio of Mercedes-Benz, offering customers at least one electrified alternative in all Mercedes-model series. The company is planning to offer more than 50 electrified vehicle variants. To that end, Mercedes-Benz will continuously support the development of plug-in hybrids and the introduction of 48-volt-systems. More than 10 models of the more than 50 electrified vehicles will be fully electric cars—in all segments, from smart to large SUVs.

Mercedes-Benz is in the process of building out hubs for the production of electric vehicles and batteries around the globe. Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain said that Mercedes-Benz will build its electric vehicles in six plants on three continents.

The company plans to invest €10 billion (US$12.4 billion) in the expansion of its electrical fleet and an additional €1 billion (US$1.2 billion) in a global battery production network within its worldwide production network. The global battery network currently comprises five battery factories on three continents.

While the start of production of the fortwo Coupé and Cabriolet at the smart plant in Hambach in 2017 already represent the start of the fourth generation of electric vehicles of the brand, the first electric vehicle of the new product and technology brand EQ will roll off the production line at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen. (Earlier post.)

In 2018, Daimler will complete the second battery factory in Kamenz and intensify preparations for the EQC at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen. Production of the EQC, an all-electric SUV, will start in 2019.

Shortly afterwards, the EQC will also roll off the production line at BBAC, Daimler’s joint venture with BAIC in China. Further locations for EQ models are the Mercedes-Benz plants in Rastatt, Sindelfingen and Tuscaloosa (USA), where the model range is extended to include electric vehicles of the compact, upper and luxury class as well as the SUV segment.