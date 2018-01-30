Next 10 report finds California will meet or exceed original target of 1.5M ZEVs by 2025

The report shows that projected global ZEV adoption from 2015 to 2039 (based on the BNEF 2017 forecast) may follow an s-curve, similar to that of smartphone adoption in the US from 2005 to 2015. I.e., rapid growth could continue, and ZEVs could become ubiquitous. However, the report also identifies some areas that could either decelerate or accelerate the growth of ZEV sales.

A newly released analysis produced by Beacon Economics for the nonprofit, nonpartisan think-tank Next 10 has found that California’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) market is on track to meet or exceed a target of 1.5 million ZEVs on California’s roads by 2025. The 1.5-million target, set by California Governor Brown in 2012, was recently superseded by a new, 5.0-million ZEV target by 2030. ( Earlier post .) The new target, which is to be supported by as yet undefined state action, represents an aggressive 3.5-million unit uptick in 5 years.

The Road Ahead for Zero-Emission Vehicles in California: Market Trends & Policy Analysis analyzes California’s ZEV market, including historic sales, costs, technology trends, forecasts and challenges. It also reviews policies and implications that could affect future market growth.

As of October 2017, 337,483 ZEVs have been sold in California. ZEV sales increased 29.1% between 2016 and 2017, bringing the state’s ZEV market share to 4.5%, compared to 3.6% in 2016. When the state’s 2025 ZEV goal was set in 2012, California needed to average 35.5% annual growth from 2013 to 2025 to meet its goal. But with a 53% increase in growth from 2013-2017, the annual growth rate required to meet the ZEV goal from 2017 on has decreased to 20% annually.

Often with advanced technology, adoption hits a tipping point and then you see exponential growth—an s-curve—rather than incremental, linear rates of adoption. And zero-emission vehicles are following this pattern. Add to that the advent of autonomous vehicles and new business models such as ride hailing and car sharing, and we could be on the brink of major disruption in the transportation sector.—Adam Fowler, economist at Beacon Economics

However, California is lagging behind when it comes to ensuring its charging infrastructure keeps up with the growth of its electric vehicle fleet, the report finds. California has 16,549 public and nonresidential private-sector charging outlets—the most in the nation by far. But it works out to only 0.05 public charging outlets per California ZEV—one of the lowest ratios in the country. Studies show that California will need 125,000 to 220,000 charging ports from private and public sources by 2020 in order to provide adequate infrastructure.

Major findings of the report include:

Market Trends. Factors driving acceleration or deceleration of ZEV adoption include price, performance, choice, convenience, and public policy. Current trends suggest that barriers to EV adoption such as price, range, selection and charging-time will continue to diminish, as costs come down and technology improves.