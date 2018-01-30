FCA US to deliver thousands of Chrysler Pacifica plug-in Hybrid Minivans to Waymo’s self-driving service

FCA US LLC announced an agreement to supply “thousands” of Chrysler Pacifica plug-in Hybrid minivans (earlier post) to Waymo to support the launch of its driverless ride-hailing service. FCA previously delivered 100 Pacifica Hybrid minivans, adapted for self-driving, to Waymo during the second half of 2016 and an additional 500 in 2017. (Earlier post.) This collaboration between Waymo and FCA engineers enabled the teams to design a self-driving vehicle built on a mass production platform.

Waymo is set to open its autonomous ride-hailing service to the public beginning in Phoenix this year. The additional Pacifica Hybrid minivans will be used to support Waymo as it expands its service to more cities across the United States. Waymo has officially tested its technology in 25 cities across the US., including Atlanta, San Francisco, Metro Detroit, Phoenix and Kirkland, Washington.