Sion Power to begin production of Licerion Li-metal anode batteries late this year

Licerion technology, a product of Sion Power’s technical collaboration with BASF ( earlier post ), covers a wide range of chemistries designed to perform with sulfur-based and lithium ion-based cathodes. All Licerion products incorporate Sion Power’s protected lithium metal anodes (PLA), unique electrolyte formulations and engineered cathodes.

Sion Power will begin production of its patented Licerion rechargeable lithium metal battery in late 2018 from its Tucson facility. The Licerion rechargeable lithium metal technology will offer the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and electric vehicle (EV) markets 500 Wh/kg, 1,000 Wh/L, and 450 cycles when released.

Individual Licerion cells, with dimensions of 10 cm x 10 cm x 1 cm, have a capacity of 20 Ah and offer the highest combination of energy density and specific energy available. At the core of Licerion technology is a protected metallic lithium thin film anode with multiple levels of physical and chemical protection to enhance the safety and life of lithium metal anodes. These anodes are paired with traditional lithium-ion intercalation cathodes.



Source: Sion Power. Click to enlarge.

Constructed of thin, chemically stable ceramic barriers, Licerion reduces parasitic side reactions, minimizing weight and maximizing energy, cycle life, and safety. Sion says that the Licerion technology doubles the energy density of cells with current mass-market cathodes such as LFP and NMC. It is also applicable to existing cell assembly manufacturing processes.