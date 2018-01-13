« GM files petition asking DOT permission to deploy self-driving Cruise AV in 2019; no steering wheel or pedals | Main | Cisco and Hyundai to bring “hyper-connected” car to production in 2019; software defined vehicle architecture »

ABB developing Sri Lanka’s EV fast charging infrastructure

13 January 2018

Ceylon Electricity Board, the prime player in Sri Lanka’s electricity generation, distribution and transmission, has chosen ABB as its preferred supplier to develop the country’s fast charging infrastructure. The Sri Lankan area of Colombo City will benefit from a new fleet of connected, fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers from ABB.

The installation of six Terra 53 CJ chargers, which are part of the ABB Ability portfolio of connected mobility solutions, will facilitate more efficient charging of electric vehicles across the region, and will include remote monitoring and trouble-shooting capabilities.

The Sri Lankan government has made a strategic decision to install more than 100 EV charging stations by 2020 to align with the country’s plan to obtain a minimum 20% of its energy from renewable sources.

ABB’s Terra 53 CJ chargers are compatible with all CHAdeMO & CCS electric vehicles on the Sri Lankan market, with typical charging times ranging between 15-25 minutes, depending on the capacity of the vehicle type.

The charging stations are also configurable as a single, dual or triple outlet while delivering 50 kW power output and are suitable for operation in extreme weather conditions from - 35 ˚C to + 50 ˚C. The Terra 53 is suited for use at highway rest stops, gasoline stations, car dealerships and busy urban areas, such as public car parks.

The order comes following the successful installation of ABB’s first EV charging stations in Sri Lanka for a private vendor in 2015. The multi-standard DC charging stations (Terra 51 & Terra 52) are already operational in Colombo and the greater Colombo areas, as well as a few other major locations including Kandy, Kurunegala and Kegalle.