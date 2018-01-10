« Tantalum launches 1000-vehicle trial of Air.Car device for real-time NOx feedback | Main | EIA forecasts US crude oil production rate to break record high in 2018 and again in 2019; 10.3 and 10.8 million b/d »

Kenworth T680 fuel cell tractor on display at CES

10 January 2018

A zero-emission Kenworth Class 8 T680 day cab tractor equipped with a Ballard hydrogen fuel cell (earlier post) is on display at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The truck is part of the PACCAR Innovations booth exhibit—the first time PACCAR and Kenworth have exhibited at the show, which draws close to 200,000 visitors.

The vehicle is part of the Zero Emission Cargo Transport (ZECT) (earlier post) demonstration project managed through Southern California’s South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD). The Kenworth T680 day cab’s fuel cell produces electricity to power the dual-rotor electric motor to move the truck, or it can recharge the lithium-ion batteries for use later.





The hybrid drive system manages the power from the fuel cell to and from the batteries, as well as the traction motors and other components, such as the electrified power steering and brake air compressor.

Kenworth’s hydrogen fuel-cell T680 is a reality. The T680 has been running trials in the Seattle area and performing very well. The next step is real-world testing with Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI) at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in Southern California. —Stephan Olsen, Kenworth director of product planning

According to Olsen, the hydrogen fuel-cell based Kenworth T680 will have an initial range of 150 miles (241 km), which makes it suited for short haul and port operations. With a dual-rotor traction motor output of 565 horsepower, the truck is capable of carrying the legal gross combination weight of a Class 8 vehicle.

Our testing shows that this truck performs equally as well, if not better than, current diesel trucks on the market. There is a lot of promise, and we see the day where Kenworth’s zero and near-zero emission trucks could be a common sight in regional operations.Kenworth is heavily focused on the evaluation and development of both zero and near-zero emission solutions for the trucking industry. —Stephan Olsen

The market is being driven by states such as California where clean air is the mandate. To develop the hydrogen-based T680, Kenworth is supported by $2.8 million in funding under a larger grant from the US Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), with Southern California’s South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) being the prime applicant.

Project oversight is provided by the Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE). Kenworth is also working on a second project under the larger program for DOE and SCAQMD to develop a near-zero emission-capable T680 day cab using a near-zero natural gas engine and generator to extend the battery range.