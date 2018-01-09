« Toyota launches e-Palette autonomous electric concept and mobility system | Main | BYD selects Qualcomm for Integrated automotive infotainment and digital cluster platform in upcoming EVs »
TomTom introduces autonomous driving technology; partnerships with Baidu, Qualcomm
9 January 2018
At CES, TomTom (TOM2) launched two technologies to support autonomous driving: TomTom AutoStream—a map delivery service that enables vehicles to build a horizon for the road ahead by streaming the latest map data from the TomTom cloud—and TomTom MotionQ, a predictive driving concept to ensure the comfort of passengers in self-driving transport.
TomTom AutoStream is designed in a flexible way, allowing customers to customize the map data stream based on criteria such as sensor configuration and horizon length. It can stream a wide variety of map data including ADAS attributes such as gradient and curvature, and the TomTom HD Map with RoadDNA. This flexibility allows customers to use AutoStream to power a wide range of driving automation functions.
TomTom’s HD Map is a digital map product aimed at making automated vehicles safer and more comfortable by complementing sensors, powering accurate localization and enabling path planning. TomTom’s HD Map already covers the USA, Western Europe and Japan with over 380,000 km of highways and interstates mapped.
TomTom AutoStream has launched with two initial partners: Baidu and Zenuity, while TomTom MotionQ can be seen in the new Rinspeed Snap, a robo-taxi concept vehicle,also revealed for the first time at CES.
TomTom AutoStream will be pre-integrated into Baidu’s open autonomous driving platform, Apollo (earlier post), enabling developers to access the latest TomTom HD Map data, to accelerate the production of autonomous driving products.
TomTom and Zenuity— a joint venture of Autoliv and Volvo Cars—are collaborating on “Zenuity Connected Roadview” for autonomous vehicles. TomTom’s HD Map will power the localization, perception and path planning in the Zenuity autonomous driving software stack, in combination with on-vehicle sensors such as cameras, radar and LiDAR, to create a continuously updated map. The TomTom HD Map content will be delivered to Zenuity’s Connected Roadview via TomTom AutoStream.
Zenuity expects to have its first driver assistance products available for sale by 2019, with autonomous driving technologies following shortly thereafter.
TomTom AutoStream will be available for production usage in 2018.
Further, TomTom and Qualcomm announced that they are working together to demonstrate new location technologies for autonomous driving—specifically, fusing the TomTom HD (high definition) Map with camera technologies and GPS data from the Qualcomm Drive Data Platform to power precise and reliable localization for connected car applications and autonomous vehicles.
Whether you talk about smart mobility, connected cars or autonomous driving, the minimum common denominator is navigation technologies. The future of mobility relies on a mix of high-definition maps, real-time maps, advanced navigation software, and live data from vehicle sensors. That’s why this year we’ve made key introductions to drive this future, with the launch of TomTom AutoStream, TomTom MotionQ, and important partnerships with the likes of Baidu and Zenuity.—Harold Goddijn, CEO, TomTom
January 9, 2018 in Autonomous driving, Driver Assistance Systems, Mapping | Permalink | Comments (0)
