Groupe PSA and Qualcomm advance C-V2X testing for communication between vehicles; demo in March

Since the announcement of trials in February 2017, Groupe PSA and Qualcomm Technologies have been testing C-V2X technology based on 3rd Generation Partnership Program’s (3GPP) over 5.9 GHz spectrum, allocated for Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and network communications over commercial telecom operator spectrum. At the In&Out Digital Mobility event in March in Rennes, Groupe PSA and Qualcomm will host the first demonstration in France.

Groupe PSA and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated announced advances in Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) communication technology testing as the first step of 5G deployment for automotive applications with direct communication between vehicles. C-V2X directly connects vehicles to each other (V2V), to pedestrians (V2P), and to roadway infrastructure (V2I), and to the network (V2N).

It will feature PSA cars enabled with C-V2X technology using the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset (earlier post) and reference platform. Specific use-cases will demonstrate how C-V2X technology supports Advanced Driver Assistance capabilities. The demonstration will display how vehicles can seamlessly communicate with one another to alert each other of potential roadside hazards or distressed vehicle situations, such as slow moving or disable cars.





Source: Qualcomm.

C-V2X’s evolution will incorporate 5G New Radio (NR) features (earlier post), which provide high throughput, ultra-low latency, high reliability and wideband carrier support for advanced use cases for autonomous driving, including high throughput sensor, intent sharing and 3D HD map updates.

Further to support the global expansion of the C-V2X ecosystem, Groupe PSA recently joined the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), a cross-industry organisation. 5GAA supports C-V2X direct and network communications, which has grown to more than 70 member global companies including automakers and their suppliers, mobile operators, semiconductor companies, test equipment vendors, telecom network suppliers, and ITS equipment and software suppliers.





Source: Qualcomm.

C-V2X has significant global momentum and broad ecosystem support to ensure its success as a relevant V2X technology. C-V2X direct communications is an important component for transportation safety thanks to the connected cars that the Groupe PSA is already embracing with onboard telematics. We are pleased to work in close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies for validating the technology, working on advanced use cases, and ensuring global adoption of C-V2X and its evolution into 5G. —Carla Gohin, Senior Vice President, Head of Innovation at Groupe PSA

Qualcomm been engaged with the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) ecosystem for several years, initially with its IEEE 802.11p-based products, including QCA6584AU, and now with the Qualcomm C-V2X 9150 chipset.

The 9150 C-V2X chipset will be a part of the Qualcomm C-V2X Reference Design, a complete C-V2X communications offering. The Qualcomm C-V2X Reference Design will include the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset with integrated GNSS capability for accurate positioning, an application processor running the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) V2X stack and a Hardware Security Module (HSM), designed to provide secure V2X communications.





Source: Qualcomm.

The 9150 chipset wil be available for commercial sampling in the second half of this year.