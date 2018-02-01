Clean powertrain company Punch Powertrain acquires power electronics specialist Apojee

emKERS. The electro-mechanical Kinetic Energy Recovery System consists of a steel flywheel regulated by a 15 kW 48V machine and a power splitting planetary gear wheel system. The emKERS unit can be mounted on the rear axle of a front wheel-driven car. This addition gives the car extra peak capacity. With emKERS the car gets a certain level of All Wheel Drive capabilities while this addition also enables fuel savings as much as 15% without altering the front ICE powertrain.

Depending on the sizing of components and gear ratios, the emKERS unit delivers up to 60 kW of peak power capacity. As a result, the battery size of the system can be reduced, since the flywheel absorbs most of the energy peaks. Furthermore, the ICE can be downsized using a larger but slower turbo to retain power requirement. The dynamics of the slower turbo are supported by the high and instant peak dynamics of the emKERS. The combination of hybridization and engine downsizing can increase the total fuel saving up to 20%.