Electric motor manufacturer YASA secures $21M growth funding, opens new Oxford production facility

This £15-million investment follows YASA’s signing of long-term development and supply agreements with customers in the automotive sector. The company has recently opened a new 100,000-unit capacity production facility in Oxford, UK to meet the growing demand for its products. Eighty percent of YASA’s production is destined for export to automotive manufacturers across the world, including China.

YASA, a manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors and controllers ( earlier post ), has raised £15 million (US$21 million) in growth funding. Universal Partners joined Parkwalk Advisors and other existing investors in the round, bringing the total raised by the company to £35 million (US$49 million).

The new production facility will be officially opened today by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Rt Hon Greg Clark MP. A range of YASA-powered vehicles will be on display at the event, including cars from Nissan, Jaguar Land Rover and Williams Advanced Engineering.

YASA’s innovative axial-flux electric motor design offers best-in-class power and torque densities and is suited to both hybrid and pure electric vehicle applications. With YASA’s technology, automotive manufacturers have greater design flexibility to improve vehicle performance while reducing vehicle weight.

In the YASA (Yokeless And Segmented Armature) motor topology, the armature windings consist of separate segments suited to mass manufacture with minimal application engineering. The axial flux approach uses less materials such as copper, iron and permanent magnet than conventional motors, resulting in a significantly lower materials cost.

The very short axial length and high power density of YASA e-motors make them a particularly effective solution for P2 type hybrid vehicles and range-extending modules as well as for traction. The YASA 750, YASA P400 Series and YASA 400 axial flux motors achieve power densities of up to 10kW/kg and torque densities which are significantly better than the nearest competitive motor topology. The axial flux enables high power densities to be achieved at relatively low speeds (2000-9000rpm).

YASA motors and controllers enable automotive manufacturers to meet increasingly stringent emissions targets whilst delivering exciting driving experiences.

In addition to automotive, YASA motors are used in marine applications and in aerospace where high power density and torque density are critical.

YASA was founded in 2009 based on a patented motor technology invented by founder and CTO Dr Tim Woolmer while studying for his DPhil at Oxford University.