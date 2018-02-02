New Qualcomm Safety Car BMW i8 Coupé makes its debut in Chile; wireless charging

The new flagship of the BMW i car fleet for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship makes use of the “Qualcomm Halo Prototype Technology” inductive charging system. The system uses no cable connections and charges this special BMW i8 Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 1.9 l/100 km; combined energy consumption: 14.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 42 g/km) up to 80% in just one hour, with a performance of 7.2 kilowatts.

The new Qualcomm Safety Car BMW i8 Coupé made its debut on Thursday in Santiago, Chile. The car will feature from the fourth race in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, which will take place on Saturday. BMW i has been “Official Vehicle Partner” since the first Formula E season and is now on track with the next generation of the Qualcomm Safety Car BMW i8 Coupé, featuring a range of technical advances.





To do so, the Safety Car drives over a special bottom plate, which immediately initializes the wireless charging procedure.

Other enhancements include a roll bar, rear wing and rear hatch made of carbon fiber, a front splitter, sports seats from the BMW M4 GTS, 4-point belt, a roof-mounted signal light system, BMW M carbon ceramic brakes and a sports chassis.

Alongside the BMW i8 Coupé, the new battery-electric BMW i3s (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined energy consumption: 14.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) as “Medical Car” and “Race Director Car”, and the BMW X5 xDrive40e (combined fuel consumption: 3.4 to 3.3 l/100 km; combined energy consumption: 15.4 to 15.3 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 78 – 77 g/km) as “Rescue Car” are part of the BMW i car fleet in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

