Scania and China-based Haylion Technologies to partner in developing autonomous and electrified vehicles

02 February 2018

Scania, a member of the Volkswagen Group, will collaborate with Haylion Technologies, which focuses on solutions for the Chinese transport industry in the areas of autonomous driving, electrification and connectivity.

Scania and Haylion Technologies will join forces in the field of non-fossil fuel powered, mainly electrified, vehicles, autonomous driving and urban bus transport. The common aim is to expedite the commercialization of autonomous driving applications and sustainable transport.

For Scania, this partnership provides unique opportunities to contribute to as well as to learn from the rapid technology development now taking place in China in these strategic areas. We look forward to combining our knowledge and global perspective with the expertise and ambitions of Haylion Technologies.

—Mats Harborn, Executive Director of Scania China Strategic Office

Gaining excellence in skills through collaboration has always been our principle. We recognize Scania’s leading position in the world’s commercial vehicle industry. I believe that our cooperation will further promote and accelerate China’s development of intelligent vehicles and the Internet of Vehicle (IoV).

—Dr. Jimmy Hu Jianping, founder and Chairman of Haylion Technologies

Haylion Technologies has, together with Gortune Investment Co. Ltd., established a team of specialists in artificial intelligence, automotive manufacturing, communications and public transport. This team focuses on autonomous driving technology, concept verification and its industrialization. Haylion Technologies’ main focus is developing comprehensive solutions for public transport by electrified, autonomous and connected buses.

Haylion Technologies, together with the Shenzhen Bus Group, is currently conducting trials with intelligent buses on public roads.

Haylion currently offers two main ADAS products: alphaba-AS001 and alphaba-AS002. Alphaba-AS001 offers forward collision warning, lane departure warning, front vehicle warning, front vehicle moving warning and a driving recorder. Alphaba-AS002 adds pedestrian collision warning to that suite.

