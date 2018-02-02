UMD team uses high concentration of LiFSI salt to suppress dendrite formation on Li-metal anode; paired with Ni-rich cathode

To further enhance the energy density of batteries, more aggressive chemistries are required, one of which is a Li-metal anode. When coupled with a high Ni-content cathode such as LiNi 0.6 Mn 0.2 Co 0.2 O 2 (NMC622), a 500 Wh/kg battery becomes possible.

… Extensive work has been devoted to stabilizing Li-metal anodes through approaches including protective layers, electrode designs at nanoscale, electrolyte additives, and solid-state electrolytes. Among these, ether-based electrolytes present the highest CE and the lowest overpotential, effectively suppressing dendrite growth owing to their low reactivity with Li metal. Especially, the highest cycling CE of 99.1% was recently realized in 1,2-dimethoxyethane (DME). However, ether-based electrolytes are intrinsically unstable against oxidation on cathode surfaces, as characterized by their typical anodic limits of <4 V, which is much lower than those of carbonate-based electrolytes. Thus, ether-based electrolytes can only be applied in low-voltage systems such as Li-S, Li-O 2 , and Li-LiFePO 4 . For high energy density LMBs that require Li metal to be paired with a high-voltage, high-capacity cathode such as Ni-rich cathodes, a non-ether electrolyte that can simultaneously stabilize both Li-metal and cathode surfaces must be developed.

… Here, we report that by simply increasing the Li bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide (LiFSI) concentration in carbonate electrolytes (propylene carbonate [PC], dimethyl carbonate [DMC], ethylene carbonate [EC]/DMC), a significantly high CE of $99.3% can be achieved with an extremely high cycling stability.

—Fan et al.