SunLine Transit puts new long-range fuel-cell range extended electric bus into service

California’s SunLine Transit Agency has put into service a new zero-emission bus that will have the capability to cover any route in its service territory—even with the air conditioner operating at maximum levels in the middle of the summer.

With funding from the private sector, the Federal Transit Administration, and the California Energy Commission, SunLine Transit unveiled an electric bus with a fuel cell range extender to support a 250-300-mile daily route. SunLine Transit agency has been a leading innovator in the national transit industry. This bus represents the 8th generation bus utilizing fuel cell technology placed in revenue service in the Coachella Valley.