SunLine Transit puts new long-range fuel-cell range extended electric bus into service
03 February 2018
California’s SunLine Transit Agency has put into service a new zero-emission bus that will have the capability to cover any route in its service territory—even with the air conditioner operating at maximum levels in the middle of the summer.
With funding from the private sector, the Federal Transit Administration, and the California Energy Commission, SunLine Transit unveiled an electric bus with a fuel cell range extender to support a 250-300-mile daily route. SunLine Transit agency has been a leading innovator in the national transit industry. This bus represents the 8th generation bus utilizing fuel cell technology placed in revenue service in the Coachella Valley.
After testing several different fuel cell technologies over the years, we believe we may have identified the configuration that will allow the transit and heavy-truck industry to successfully deploy fuel cell technology over the next decade.—Lauren Skiver, General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency
Funding from the Federal Transit Administration and the California Energy Commission allowed the industry team to develop and integrate an advanced fuel cell design that lowers the over-all cost of the bus by 70%.
The bus, which meets the federal government’s strict “Buy America” requirements, will be produced by ElDorado National, which is based in Riverside, California. The 80-kW fuel cell was built by US Hybrid which is based in Torrance, California. BAE Systems is the over-all system integrator and provider of the powertrain and electronics.
'SunLine Transit Agency has been leading the front on alternative fuel buses and is on a clear path to an all zero emission fleet. The Agency has developed a reputation for taking on “firsts” in the industry –from being the first transit agency to convert its entire fleet from diesel to compressed natural gas in 1994 to putting into service the first fuel cell bus in 2000.
“SunLine has a longstanding commitment to the environment with the continual development of our clean fuels fleet,” said Lauren Skiver, CEO/General Manager of SunLine Transit Agency. “The Agency has invested in nine generations of hydrogen-fueled vehicles, and the addition of FC7 Battery Dominant Fuel Cell Hybrid Bus continues our efforts to do our part to ensure our natural resources are preserved.”
Partners with SunLine Transit Agency in this endeavor include Creative Bus Sales, CalStart, the Federal Transit Administration, the State of California Energy Commission, BAE Systems, ElDorado National, ENC, REV Vehicles for Life and US Hybrid.
SunLine served as the test bed for fuel cell technology development, hydrogen fueling infrastructure, and commercial operation of fuel cell buses. As a result, SunLine Transit Agency commercially operates over a quarter of the nation’s fuel cell buses partially on renewable hydrogen produced on its property.
The executive leadership at SunLine Transit continues to encourage industry and fellow sister agencies to support the commercialization and diversification of zero emission buses. The Agency plans to continue to expand its zero emission fleet until it can provide completely emission-free public transit to the region it serves – the Coachella Valley. '
https://fuelcellsworks.com/news/sunline-transit-agency-expands-zero-emissions-fleet-with-addition-of-the-latest-fuel-cell-hybrid-bus/
