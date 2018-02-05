Dongfeng Motor to introduce more than 20 electric models under new 2022 midterm plan; battery-electric and e-POWER

As part of the new midterm plan, titled DFL TRIPLE ONE, more than 20 electric models (zero-emission and series-hybrid e-POWER, earlier post ) will be introduced across all brands with six models in 2018 and 2019 across the Nissan, Venucia and Dongfeng brands. In 2022, 30% of all DFL sales will be electrified. INFINITI will have 25% of its portfolio electrified in 2022, transitioning to 100% by 2025.

Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. (DFL)—a 50-50 joint venture between China’s Dongfeng Group and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.— plans to increase annual sales by 1 million vehicles to 2.6 million by 2022 and projects revenue will rise to RMB 300 billion (US$48 billion), under the company’s new midterm plan. The company aims to be among the top three joint venture automakers and the most sustainable brand in China.

The new mid-term plan was developed following DFL’s record 1.52 million vehicle sales in 2017. This result was fueled by strong demand for the Nissan Sylphy series, X-Trail, Qashqai and Teana; the Venucia, T90 and D60; and the INFINITI Q50L, QX50 in the passenger vehicle market, as well as the Nissan Navara and the Dongfeng Duolika and Captain in the light commercial vehicle market.

The company has made and delivered more than 15 million vehicles in China over the last 15 years, since the joint venture was established in 2003.

DFL TRIPLE ONE Plan aligns fully with DFG Plan 2020 as well as Nissan’s mid-term plan, Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022. It will focus on the company’s progressive work to boost vehicle sales by 1 million units and to lead in the area of Intelligent Mobility through:

Introducing more than 40 models, from premium to light commercial vehicles (LCVs), to support growth. The company plans a three-fold volume increase for Venucia and INFINITI and a two-fold increase for LCVs, pickups and frame SUV, and the export business.

Intelligent Mobility. DFL will deploy Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), ProPILOT, e-parking and connectivity technologies in all brands in China. With further relaxation of government regulations, DFL plans to introduce level 1 and level 2 autonomous driving technologies in China starting in 2019. Venucia will lead in connected technologies, which will expand to other brands.

Electrification. In addition to the introduction of the more than 20 electric models, DFL will introduce and localize industry-leading e-component technologies in China.

Harnessing the power of zero-emission technology, e-POWER, Intelligent Driving and Intelligent Integration, we’re well-positioned for the competitive and rapidly changing motoring landscape in China. With our new midterm plan, we have the road map to guide us through the shifting terrain ahead. —Jun Seki, president of Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd

The company is committed to investing RMB 60 billion (US$9.5 billion) over the next five years in manufacturing, products, R&D, human resources, CSR and the environment to support its sustainable growth.