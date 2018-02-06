Neste: use of our renewable fuels reduced global climate emissions by 8.3 million tons in 2017

The emission reduction is calculated by comparing the life cycle greenhouse gas emissions of the renewable fuels that Neste produces in a year to the life cycle emissions of conventional European diesel. The figure also represents Neste’s positive climate contribution.

Replacing fossil fuels with Neste’s renewable fuels reduced global climate emissions altogether by a 8.3 million metric tons—8.3 billion kilograms—in 2017, according to calculations made by the company. The figure equals removal of 3 million passenger cars from the roads for a full year—more than the amount of cars in the city of London, UK, for example.

The amount of greenhouse gas emissions saved with Neste’s renewable fuels—primarily Neste MY Renewable Diesel—increased by 1.6 million tons from 2016. The positive result was made possible by Neste’s increased production volumes at its renewables-producing refineries in Finland, the Netherlands, and Singapore.

The greatest carbon emission reduction—90%—can be reached when fossil diesel is replaced with neat or 100% Neste MY Renewable Diesel refined entirely from waste and residue raw materials, such as animal fat from meat processing waste, used cooking oils, and waste and residues from vegetable oil processing. Waste and residues account nearly 80% of Neste’s renewable raw material usage.

In addition to significantly reducing global climate emissions, replacing conventional diesel with Neste MY Renewable Diesel can improve local air quality by reducing local exhaust emissions, such as those of nitrogen oxides, particulates, and carbon monoxide. The older and less developed the engines, the clearer emission-cutting benefits Neste MY Renewable Diesel can offer.

Neat Neste MY Renewable Diesel is already available to drivers and fleets in Finland and in California. In Sweden, Neste’s renewable diesel is sold as an HVO-type biofuel (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, i.e. renewable diesel) through selected retailers. It is also used as a premium-quality emissions-reducing biocomponent in various diesel blends in many European countries and in the Baltics.