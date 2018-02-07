ABI Research: implementing DSRC above cellular is more cost-effective than implementing C-V2X

DSRC is a wireless communication technology designed specifically for automotive applications. The IEEE 802.11p Wi-Fi standard is an ad-hoc networking framework that operates in the 5.9 GHz range and is effective at distances of around 1 km for line-of-sight (LOS) applications and 300 m for NLOS applications, and is particularly optimized for connections between vehicles moving at high speeds. By sending basic safety messages (BSM), including vehicle position, speed, size, acceleration, braking status, and other safety-relevant information, DSRC targets use cases such as collision avoidance, queue warnings, and speed harmonization.

Cellular V2X is a comparatively recent technology, and is subject to a high degree of misunderstanding, ABI noted. Release 14 from the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) specified LTE-D2D (LTE Device-to-Device communication) for automotive applications: a PC5 radio interface with distributed scheduling, enabling vehicles to be connected without sending traffic over the network or requiring the network to schedule connections.

As with DSRC, messages are transmitted in the 5.9 GHz spectrum, with the limited available bandwidth focusing the applications on safety use cases, with some scope for non-safety services. While D2D connections will not be made over the network, stakeholders in C-V2X look to eventually enable connections over the network, with 5G network slicing technologies providing the required QoS with respect to bandwidth, latency, and separation of mission-critical and non-mission-critical traffic. This long-term vision will see the introduction of safety-related services beyond the scope of D2D or DSRC V2X, including massive sensor data sharing for collective perception and remote operation. Vendors within the DSRC ecosystem also look to support coexistence with 5G automotive services in the future.