Hyundai Mobis to begin production of iMEB (integrated MOBIS Electronic Brake) and RSPA (Remote Smart Parking Assist)

Hyundai Mobis will begin mass-producing iMEB (integrated MOBIS Electronic Brake) and RSPA (Remote Smart Parking Assist) systems respectively at its Cheonan plant and Jincheon plant in Korea. Hyundai Mobis is working to elevate its status from a late starter to a global leader in braking and parking assist technologies. The company concentrated its development capabilities on technologies optimized for the era of electronic and autonomous driving.

iMEB (integrated MOBIS Electronic Brake). A regenerative brake system generates electricity with a motor while the car is decelerating and charges the batteries. This system allows for a 70% reduction in energy loss compared to internal combustion cars and accounts for 40% of fuel efficiency improvement of hybrid vehicles. The company first developed a hydraulic fill brake pressure supply unit in the form of an electronic motor-based system. It integrated the brake pressure supply unit and the brake control unit consisting of more than 30advanced control functions, such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC) into a single system.

In addition to ADAS functionality, including FCA (Front Collision Avoidance) and ASCC (Advanced Smart Cruise Control), the brake control unit also contains EPB (Electronic Parking Brake).

Hyundai Mobis’ iMEB allows for a 13% rise in brake responsiveness and 5% decline in weight, compared to advanced global products. This also allows for a 30% cost reduction, compared to the current separate hydraulic fill systems. This reduces emergency braking distance and contributes to fuel efficiency improvement, auto component downsizing and price competitiveness of cars.

During the development of iMEB, Hyundai Mobis applied for a total of 109 patents, including 20 overseas ones.

RSPA (Remote Smart Parking Assist). RSPA is a system that automates transmission, handling and acceleration and deceleration required for parking and unparking combined with remote control functionality using a smart key. After 12 front and side ultrasound sensors explore a potential parking space, a driver can allow the car to park itself in the space, whether in the car or not, using a smart key. It is also possible to unpark the vehicle via a remote control.

Hyundai Mobis’s RSPA has realized the best-in-industry parking space awareness rate and parking sensory acuity, according to the company. The rate of perceiving a parking space in perpendicular and parallel parking and successfully parking is roughly 30% higher than that of competitors. Another strength is that the steering sensation in remote automated parking is less different compared to manual steering.

Hyundai Mobis also aims to secure automated valet parking technology within this year. While the remote automated parking system requires a driver to remote control automated parking within 4 meters of the car due to safety reasons, the automated valet parking is a technology that uses communications between the vehicle and the infrastructure of buildings or facilities to enable the vehicle to park or unpark itself.