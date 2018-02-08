Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Lexus prices new three-row RX 450hL hybrid starting at $50,620
2019 Volkswagen Arteon makes US debut at Chicago Auto Show

Ford’s redesigned Transit Connect Wagon gets 1.5L EcoBlue diesel option in US

08 February 2018

Ford unveiled the redesigned Transit Connect Wagon at the Chicago Auto Show. The wagon, which comes in 5- or 7-passenger models, offers a choice between a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with direct injection with Auto Start-Stop as standard equipment, or the new 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel, both paired with a new 8-speed automatic.

Ford is targeting the 1.5L EcoBlue diesel to deliver an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg (7.8 l/100 km) highway; final EPA 2019 Transit Connect Wagon 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel engine fuel economy estimates are expected in early 2019.

TransitConnectWagon_01_HR

In Europe, Ford has been rolling out the 1.5L EcoBlue to a number of vehicles, including the EcoSport compact SUV, Tourneo Connect, and European version of the Transit Connect.

Ford’s 1.5L EcoBlue diesel engine is designed to deliver higher power for improved performance, alongside reduced CO2 emissions. The four-cylinder engine features technologies including:

  • Low-friction engine design;

  • Low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation combined with water-air charge cooling for more efficient combustion and reduced emissions;

  • An integrated intake manifold for optimized engine breathing;

  • Low-inertia turbocharging for faster, more controllable turbo response, featuring rocket engine materials designed for high temperature applications; and

  • A high-pressure fuel injection system that is more responsive, quieter, and offers more precise fuel delivery.

The new Transit Connect Wagon features new driver-assist features, including standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). The feature is included with segment-exclusive Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection to help avoid collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians who might accidentally cross in front of the vehicle’s path.

Adaptive Cruise Control is also available. The system makes highway driving easier by automatically slowing the vehicle when radar detects traffic slowing ahead. Available Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert also uses radar to detect surrounding vehicles, providing alerts if vehicles approach unseen from either side.

To help avoid lane drift while driving, available Lane Keeping System vibrates the steering wheel and can apply extra steering wheel torque to help drivers keep the vehicle centered on the road.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon goes on sale in the US this fall.

Posted on 08 February 2018 in Diesel, Engines, Fuel Efficiency | | Comments (1)

Comments

Lad

Why a diesel instead of a hybrid?

Posted by: Lad | 08 February 2018 at 03:28 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)