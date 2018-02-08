Ford’s redesigned Transit Connect Wagon gets 1.5L EcoBlue diesel option in US

Ford is targeting the 1.5L EcoBlue diesel to deliver an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg (7.8 l/100 km) highway; final EPA 2019 Transit Connect Wagon 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel engine fuel economy estimates are expected in early 2019.

Ford unveiled the redesigned Transit Connect Wagon at the Chicago Auto Show. The wagon, which comes in 5- or 7-passenger models, offers a choice between a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with direct injection with Auto Start-Stop as standard equipment, or the new 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel, both paired with a new 8-speed automatic.





In Europe, Ford has been rolling out the 1.5L EcoBlue to a number of vehicles, including the EcoSport compact SUV, Tourneo Connect, and European version of the Transit Connect.

Ford’s 1.5L EcoBlue diesel engine is designed to deliver higher power for improved performance, alongside reduced CO 2 emissions. The four-cylinder engine features technologies including:

Low-friction engine design;

Low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation combined with water-air charge cooling for more efficient combustion and reduced emissions;

An integrated intake manifold for optimized engine breathing;

Low-inertia turbocharging for faster, more controllable turbo response, featuring rocket engine materials designed for high temperature applications; and

A high-pressure fuel injection system that is more responsive, quieter, and offers more precise fuel delivery.

The new Transit Connect Wagon features new driver-assist features, including standard Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). The feature is included with segment-exclusive Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection to help avoid collisions with other vehicles and pedestrians who might accidentally cross in front of the vehicle’s path.

Adaptive Cruise Control is also available. The system makes highway driving easier by automatically slowing the vehicle when radar detects traffic slowing ahead. Available Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert also uses radar to detect surrounding vehicles, providing alerts if vehicles approach unseen from either side.

To help avoid lane drift while driving, available Lane Keeping System vibrates the steering wheel and can apply extra steering wheel torque to help drivers keep the vehicle centered on the road.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon goes on sale in the US this fall.