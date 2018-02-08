Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Hyundai unveiling electric Kona SUV at Geneva show

08 February 2018

Hyundai will unveil the new battery-electric Kona compact SUV at the Geneva Motor Show. New model combines the two fastest growing automotive trends: SUVs and electrification. The Kona Electric will feature two different powertrain versions with a targeted WLTP range of up to 470 km (292 miles); the electric SUV will be on the market in Europe in summer 2018.

Hyundai is developing a broad range of eco-friendly powertrains. Hyundai marketed the first mass-produced fuel cell vehicle, the ix35, and recently introduced its successor, the Nexo. (Earlier post.) Furthermore, the IONIQ is available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric versions. The IONIQ Electric was recently ranked first in the ADAC EcoTest 2017.

