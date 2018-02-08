Trillium CNG expands offerings to include hydrogen fueling

The company will begin construction on its first hydrogen fueling station for fuel cell electric buses this summer for the Orange County Transportation Authority’s (OCTA) Santa Ana, California, facility.

Trillium CNG, a leading US provider of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicle fueling facilities and part of the Love’s Family of Companies, will design, build and maintain hydrogen fueling stations. Trillium’s new services also include electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar panel installation, and microgrid design and construction.

While compressed natural gas remains a high priority for Trillium, diversification of customer needs, products and services within the transportation industry is driving our expansion. Each alternative fueling source has its own set of benefits, and we want to meet the needs of our customers in as many ways as possible. —Bill Cashmareck, managing director of Trillium CNG

Trillium will install hydrogen fueling at OCTA’s Santa Ana facility, located at 4301 E. MacArthur Blvd. The station will fuel transit buses with approximately 35 kilograms of hydrogen per bus in 6 to 10 minutes simultaneously from two fueling lanes.

OCTA’s hydrogen bus fleet will comprise 10 hydrogen fuel cell electric buses, but the station is built for future growth and will provide the same fueling performance for a fleet of 50 buses. Infrastructure will be added to OCTA’s existing CNG fueling lanes. The current station was designed and built by Trillium in 2007 and continues to be maintained by Trillium.

The project is the result of several groups working together. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., the leader in hydrogen fuel and technology in North America, will supply and deliver liquid hydrogen on a weekly basis to the facility. The fuel will then be pumped and vaporized into high pressure gas before being dispensed onto buses.

The Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), a nonprofit that advocates for clean, sustainable, innovative transportation and energy technologies, is managing the project. CTE secured funds for the project from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) through the California Climate Investments program, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment.

Trillium plans to introduce electric vehicle charging stations for its customers and at select Love’s Travel Stops locations later this year. Solar panel installation and microgrid design and construction will also be introduced later this year.