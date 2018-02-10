Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Audi January global sales up 20.3% year-on-year; up 73% in China
San Diego MTS orders up to 50 CNG buses from New Flyer

Volkswagen to unveil new third-generation Touareg in Beijing

10 February 2018

Volkswagen will stage the world premiere of the new third-generation Touareg SUV—which the brand is calling its flagship—on 23 March 2018 in Beijing. China is the world’s strongest growing SUV market and Volkswagen’s largest individual market.

The SUV C-segment is currently one of the fastest growing segments in global automotive markets and is expected to double its volume by the year 2023 in China.

DB2018AL00123_large

The new Touareg features a new design and a phalanx of innovative assistance systems give it a maximum degree of safety and comfort. One of the largest digital cockpits in its class, the Innovision Cockpit, opens up a new type of infotainment environment. Its connectivity makes it a driving internet node.

The drive train, air suspension, rear-wheel steering and roll stabilization all ensure a safe and dynamic driving experience.

Volkwagen initially launched the Touareg in 2002; since then, it has sold around one million units worldwide. Highlights include wins in the Dakar Rally events in the years 2009-2011.

Posted on 10 February 2018 in China, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)