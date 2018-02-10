Volkswagen to unveil new third-generation Touareg in Beijing
10 February 2018
Volkswagen will stage the world premiere of the new third-generation Touareg SUV—which the brand is calling its flagship—on 23 March 2018 in Beijing. China is the world’s strongest growing SUV market and Volkswagen’s largest individual market.
The SUV C-segment is currently one of the fastest growing segments in global automotive markets and is expected to double its volume by the year 2023 in China.
The new Touareg features a new design and a phalanx of innovative assistance systems give it a maximum degree of safety and comfort. One of the largest digital cockpits in its class, the Innovision Cockpit, opens up a new type of infotainment environment. Its connectivity makes it a driving internet node.
The drive train, air suspension, rear-wheel steering and roll stabilization all ensure a safe and dynamic driving experience.
Volkwagen initially launched the Touareg in 2002; since then, it has sold around one million units worldwide. Highlights include wins in the Dakar Rally events in the years 2009-2011.
Comments