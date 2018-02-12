Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Renault enters the eSports scene with Team Vitality partnership; motorsport video games
Rio Tinto invests C$250 million to extend operations at Vaudreuil alumina refinery

Rio Tinto’s autonomous haul trucks hit one-billion-tonne milestone

12 February 2018

Rio Tinto’s fleet of autonomous haul trucks recently hit a significant milestone at the company’s operations in Australia by moving their one-billionth tonne of material. Since commencing trial operations in 2008, haul trucks fitted with Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) technology have now moved more than one billion tonnes of both ore and waste material across five sites in the Pilbara including the newly commissioned Silvergrass mine.

The autonomous haul trucks are operated by a supervisory system and a central controller, rather than a driver. They use pre-defined GPS courses to automatically navigate haul roads and intersections and to know actual locations, speeds and directions of other vehicles at all times. Last year, Rio Tinto’s autonomous fleet accounted for about a quarter of the total material moved across the Pilbara mines.

26093029038_8024295f80_k

On average, each autonomous truck was estimated to have operated about 700 hours more than conventional haul trucks during 2017 and around 15% lower load and haul unit costs. There have been zero injuries attributed to autonomous haul trucks since deployment, highlighting their safety advantages, the company said.

With more than 80 autonomous Komatsu trucks currently operating and plans in place to increase this to more than 140 by the end of 2019, the pace of automation across Rio Tinto’s iron ore business is accelerating.

Hauling one billion tonnes autonomously is an impressive milestone for our business and again highlights Rio Tinto’s pioneering spirit when it comes to adopting revolutionary new technologies which are making the industry safer and more efficient. We are studying future additions to our autonomous truck fleet that we expect will contribute to our $5 billion productivity program, specifically Iron Ore’s commitment to deliver $500 million of additional free cash flow from 2021 onwards.

—Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive Chris Salisbury

Last month, Rio Tinto approved retrofit programs to add autonomous technology to 48 existing Komatsu and Caterpillar haul trucks over the next two years. About 20% of Rio Tinto’s existing fleet of almost 400 haul trucks in the Pilbara is autonomous. Following the completion of the retrofit projects autonomous trucks will represent about 30% of the fleet.

Rio Tinto has been partnering with Komatsu for 20 years and in September deployed the world’s first retrofitted Komatsu autonomous haul truck at the Hope Downs 4 operation.

Posted on 12 February 2018 in Autonomous driving, Heavy-duty | | Comments (1)

Comments

HarveyD

More efficiency and more safety without a driver certainly mean great savings and lower cost to transport ore from one place to another.

Crude oil transformed into solid balls, could safely be transported for long distances in similar automated trucks and/or trains, eliminating pollution from leaking pipelines, oil rail tankers and existing oil trucks.

Posted by: HarveyD | 12 February 2018 at 06:04 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)