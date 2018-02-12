Tin-based nanoplates as promising anode materials for high-capacity Li-ion batteries

A full cell with an NCM cathode and SnSe 0.5 S 0.5 anode, under a current density of 0.5 A g−1, delivered a lithiation capacity of 1111 mA h g−1 and after 50 cycles, the full cell maintained a lithiation capacity of 535 mA h g−1 with a coulombic efficiency of ∼98%.

Graphite, a widely used anode material for LIBs, is not suitable for the requirement of high capacity due to a low theoretical capacity of 372 mA h g−1. Thus, it is extremely important to develop new anode materials for batteries with high energy density. Silicon is one of the numerous alternative anode materials but, despite a high theoretical capacity, shows serious volume expansion (> 300%) and low electric conductivity which impedes its success in extensive application. Tin, as a result of an alloying reaction with Li, delivers a high theoretical gravimetric capacity of 994 mA h g−1 with the additional merits of low cost and toxicologically and consequently is considered one of the most promising anode materials for lithium ion batteries. However, the principal remaining challenge is to reduce the volume change (260%) during cycle process, as this is believed to cause large internal stress and destroy the integrity of electrode structure during cycling.

In order to overcome this disadvantage, many strategies have been proposed in recent years including surface modification, novel design structure and morphology, nano-sized particles and nanoporous materials to improve the structural stability. Various types of tin-based compounds have also been investigated to improve the performance as anode materials for LIBs.

… In this study, we successfully designed and synthesized a Sn-based chalcogenide (SnSe 0.5 S 0.5 ) through a facile and fast polyol-method followed by low temperature heating to obtain a high-performance anode material for LIBs.

—Tang et al.