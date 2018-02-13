President’s 2019 budget request cuts DOE Energy programs 43%; EERE, 65%; kills Loans program and ARPA-E

President Trump unveiled his FY 2019 budget request, including $30.6 billion for the Department of Energy (DOE)—a more than 3% decrease from the 2017 enacted level.

The bulk of DOE funding would flow to the National Nuclear Security Administration ($15.1 billion, +$2.2 billion over FY 2017 Enacted) and Environmental Management (US$6.6 billion, $182 million above FY 2017 Enacted). $5.4 billion is allocated to the Office of Science (the same as FY 2017 Enacted) to focus on its core mission of conducting cutting edge, early-stage research. $2.5 billion is allocated to Energy programs—$1.9 billion (-43%) below the FY 2017 Enacted funding.