Groupe PSA launching a new generation of small vans based on EMP2 platform for Peugeot, Citroën and Opel/Vauxhall

Developed based on the EMP2 platform, the new models will accommodate the latest generation of powertrains and driver assistance equipment. To cover all the needs of LAV customers, the vehicles will come in two lengths, each available in 5- and 7‑seater versions. The new vehicles will be unveiled by their respective brands. Utility versions of the passenger vehicles will be rolled out in a few months.

Forerunner and historical leader of the leisure activity vehicle (LAV)—i.e., small vans—segment in Europe, Groupe PSA will introduce three latest-generation models designed for its different brands: Peugeot, Citroën and Opel/Vauxhall. The new line-up stems from a single development program aimed at increasing the efficiency of investments and resources devoted to vehicle development, in response to customer needs and usage patterns.





PSA Groupe’s latest powertrains will include new diesel engines, presented in May 2017, which meet the requirements of the future Euro6.d regulations that come into force in 2020. The engines will meet an RDE compliance factor of 1.5 instead of the required level of 2.1 for NO x emissions—three years ahead of the regulation deadline.

These new Diesel engines benefit from advances made in their emissions reduction system, the BlueHDi technology, making them more effective in treating NO x . This technological evolution was inaugurated with the new 1.5 BlueHDi 130 S&S engine.





The PSA Group has also developed a particulate filter, or GPF (Gasoline Particulate Filter), to treat particle emissions from direct injection gasoline engines. This technology offers 75% higher efficiency in terms of the number of particles captured.

PSA Groupe has begun rolling out the particulate filter (GPF) to all PSA Group direct injection gasoline engines, on the 3-cylinder turbo engine families, as well as the 4-cylinder models, regardless of the model.





All of these developments in engines are combined with an expanded range of gearboxes, including a new 6-speed manual transmission and an 8-speed automatic transmission (EAT8) to more significantly increase fuel economy, while providing the best level of driving comfort.

The EMP2 platform is also targeted for a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The four brands’ models will be produced at the Vigo (Spain) and Mangualde (Portugal) facilities. To meet the sales ambitions set for the new line-up, a fourth team in Vigo and a third in Mangualde will be created in the coming months.

Industrial innovations ranging from automatic storage on press lines to geometric quality control using artificial vision, collaborative robots (cobots) and the Full Kitting system with distribution via self-guided vehicles (SGVs) will bring both sites firmly into the “Factory 4.0” era.