Mercedes-Benz unveiling facelited C-Class at Geneva with new engines, plug-in hybrid versions

The C-Class in its current generation was Mercedes-Benz’s top-selling model in its fourth year on sale. The brand sold a combined total of more than 415,000 Saloon and Estate models worldwide in 2017. The facelifted C-Class features a wide range of enhancements. The electronic architecture is completely new. Options include a fully digital instrument display and multimedia systems featuring customized information and music offerings. The assistance systems likewise benefit from the new electronic architecture and are now on a par with those of the S‑Class.

Alongside the A-Class, the G-Class and the new four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé, Mercedes-Benz will hold the world premiere of the new facelifted C-Class Saloon and Estate models featuring new gasoline and diesel engines, and plug-in hybrid versions.





The C-Class adopts the control and display concept from the current S‑Class and comes with the option of a fully digital instrument display with three individually selectable display styles. The C‑Class has touch-sensitive controls in the steering wheel. The operation of DISTRONIC and cruise control with controls directly on the steering wheel is another new feature. The infotainment system can additionally be operated via the touchpad with controller (new: haptic feedback) in the center console or by means of LINGUATRONIC voice control.

The updated C-Class features the latest driver assistance systems available in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, offering the driver cooperative support and providing for a higher standard of active safety than its predecessor. The C‑Class is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations.

To do this, it keeps a close eye on the traffic situation; improved camera and radar systems allow it to see up to 1,640 feet ahead. The vehicle’s surroundings are scanned by radar across a distance of up to 820 feet to the front, 130 feet to the sides, and 260 feet to the rear, while with the camera a range of up to 1,640 feet is possible to the front, including 295 feet in 3D.

The C‑Class also uses map and navigation data for assistance functions. For example, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC as part of the Driving Assistance package is able to support the driver in numerous situations on the basis of map information and predictively adjust the speed e.g. when approaching bends, junctions or roundabouts. Other new developments include intuitively understandable Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist as new functions of Active Steering Assist.

The redesigned C-Class comes with extended Active Brake Assist as standard. Depending on the situation, this can help to mitigate the consequences of rear-end collisions with slow-moving, stopping or stationary vehicles ahead. This function operates even with crossing pedestrians and cyclists or prevents collisions altogether.

The optionally available MULTIBEAM LED headlamps are new to the C‑Class. Each headlamp incorporates 84 individually controllable LEDs. These allow extremely quick and precise, electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps to suit the current traffic situation.

ENERGIZING comfort control (optional) links various comfort systems in the vehicle. It systematically uses the functions of the climate control system (including fragrancing) and the seats (heater, ventilation, massage) as well as lighting and musical moods, and enables a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer.

The C-Class Sedan is produced at four plants on four continents, including the lead plant in Bremen (Germany), East London (South Africa), Tuscaloosa (USA) and Beijing (China). The facelifted 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will go on sale in the US by late 2018.