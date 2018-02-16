DOE awarding $6.5M to 9 large-scale Phase I pilot coal projects

Babcock & Wilcox Company Feasibility Study for 10 Megawatt-Electric (MWe) Coal Direct Chemical Looping Large Pilot Plant Demonstration at the Dover Light & Power Plant in Dover, OH

Babcock & Wilcox will complete a feasibility study of a coal-direct chemical looping large pilot plant for a specific utility site. The design of the large pilot plant will incorporate an advanced combustion design and control features that have been verified through performance testing on the sub-pilot unit at Ohio State University and further testing on the small-scale pilot at Babcock & Wilcox. In Phase I, the company will complete an EIV and host site characterization; develop a cost estimate for the design, construction, and operation of a modular 10 MWe pilot plant; and assemble the project team and secure cost share commitments for future phases. DOE funding: $741,194

Non-DOE: $188,333

Total: $929,527

University of Illinois Large Pilot Testing of Linde/BASF Advanced Post-Combustion CO 2 Capture Technology at a Coal-Fired Power Plant

The University of Illinois will design, construct, and operate an advanced amine-based post-combustion carbon dioxide capture system at a coal-fired power plant. In Phase I, the University of Illinois will complete a feasibility study and selection host site; complete an EIV for the chosen host site; obtain the necessary commitments and update the cost and schedule estimates for the site; and secure cost share commitments. DOE funding: $852,820

Non-DOE: $220,991

Total: $1,073,811

Echogen Power Systems Supercritical Carbon Dioxide (sCO 2 ) Primary Power Large-Scale Pilot Plant

Echogen Power Systems will lead a project team that includes Siemens, Electric Power Research Institute, Louis Perry Associates, and Paul Weitzel Technical Consulting to design, construct, and operate a coal-fired sCO 2 large-scale pilot. This transformational technology uses sCO 2 as a working fluid instead of water to achieve high thermodynamic efficiencies that can potentially exceed advanced steam-Rankine cycles. If successful, the proposed coal-fired sCO 2 pilot power plant will reduce the technical and economic risk of this transformational technology, therefore increasing the potential for commercial deployment at the end of the project. DOE funding: $676,377

Non-DOE: $169,095

Total: $845,472

General Electric Transformational Reduction Using Sealing Technology in LCOE for Coal-Based Power Plants

General Electric Company (GE), in partnership with GE Global Research, will use sealing technologies to drive a step change in the performance, efficiency, and levelized cost of electricity of new and existing coal-based power plants. The sealing technologies proposed include seals for shaft ends, interstage, blade tips, and valve locations. In Phase I, GE will mature the shaft end and interstage seals, and identify the type of steam turbine plant that would make a suitable test bed. A key aspect of the proposed approach is the use of an existing steam power-plant for validation and demonstration of transformational coal technology. DOE funding: $662,106

Non-DOE: $165,527

Total: $827,633

Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. Large Pilot Testing of the MTR Membrane Post-Combustion CO 2 Capture Process

Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. will lead a team to design, build, and operate a 200 tonne CO 2 /day large pilot capture system at a coal-fired power plant operated by NRG Energy, Inc. The large membrane pilot will be designed to focus on partial capture from a slipstream of flue gas using the MTR Polaris membrane. In Phase I, Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. will select the host power plant, secure financial commitments, conduct an environmental review, update design and budget, and finalize team commitments and organization for subsequent phases. DOE funding: $957,111

Non-DOE: $239,277

Total: $1,196,388

Southwest Research Institute Flameless Pressurized Oxy-Combustion Large Pilot Design, Construction, and Operation: Phase I

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) will provide detailed design, specification, cost, and schedule metrics for a large-scale coal-combustion pilot plant. This plant will demonstrate flameless pressurized oxy-combustion (FPO) technology, which has the potential to reduce the levelized cost of electricity while capturing CO 2 that is ready for compression to pipe-line pressure. The Phase I effort will address key systems, such as the flue gas turbo-expander, that require additional development beyond what is commercially available to ensure the FPO technology will achieve maximum efficiency. DOE funding: $998,862

Non-DOE: $249,715

Total: $1,248,577

University of Alaska Fairbanks Making Coal Relevant for Small Scale Applications: Modular Gasification for Syngas/Engine Combined Heat and Power Applications in Challenging Environments

University of Alaska Fairbanks will provide detailed engineering, design, and analysis to produce a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for a modular air-blown fixed-bed gasifier with gas cleanup to provide clean syngas to an existing diesel engine generator. The FEED will include technologies for lowering sulfur oxide and nitrogen oxide emissions to allow for operating the diesel engine on syngas.DOE: $15,908

Non-DOE:

$3,978 Total: $19,886

UKy-CAER Heat-integrated Transformative CO2 Capture Process for Pulverized Coal Power Plants

University of Kentucky Research Foundation’s Center for Applied Energy Research (UKy-CAER) will demonstrate a post-combustion carbon capture system for a pulverized coal-fired power plant. The system will include modular equipment and free-standing columns with built-in advanced controls to continually minimize the CO 2 capture energy penalty while responding to a dynamic external demand. The system will combine several facets to simultaneously address capital cost, energy consumption, load change, and environmental impact. DOE: $934,554

Non-DOE: $233,663

Total: $1,168,217