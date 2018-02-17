DOE awarding ~$44M to seven carbon capture projects
17 February 2018
The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy has selected seven projects to receive approximately $44 million in federal funding for cost-shared research and development through the funding opportunity announcement, Design and Testing of Advanced Carbon Capture Technologies.
The projects will target one of two areas: 1) engineering-scale testing of transformational solvent- or membrane-based carbon dioxide (CO₂) capture technologies, or 2) designing a commercial-scale, post-combustion CO₂ capture system at an existing coal-fueled generating unit. The National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) will manage the selected projects.
The following four projects were selected under Area of Interest 1, Scaling of Carbon Capture Technologies to Engineering Scales Using Existing Host Site Infrastructure:
|Organization
|Description
|Funding
|Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.
|Scale-Up and Testing of Advanced Polaris Membrane CO2 Capture Technology
Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (MTR) will scale up next-generation Polaris membranes and modules to a final form for commercial use and validate their potential in an engineering-scale field test at the Technology Centre Mongstad in Norway.
|DOE Funding: $7,427,258
Non-DOE: $2,400,000
Total Value: $9,827,258
|RTI International
|Engineering-Scale Testing of Transformational Non-Aqueous Solvent-Based CO2 Capture Process at Technology Centre Mongstad
RTI International will advance its non-aqueous (water lean) solvent-based CO2 capture technology and tests will be performed using the existing large-scale pilot infrastructure at the Technology Centre Mongstad in Norway. This project expands on work conducted with DOE in both the Office of Fossil Energy’s and the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy’s portfolios.
|
DOE Funding: $10,000,000
Non-DOE: $13,045,000
Total Value: $23,045,000
|SRI International
|Engineering-Scale Demonstration of Mixed-Salt Process for CO2 Capture
SRI International will demonstrate its Mixed-Salt Process at engineering scale, using the existing infrastructure at the Technology Centre Mongstad in Norway. The objectives are to address concerns related to scale-up and integration of the technology in coal-based power plants.
|DOE Funding: $8,296,403
Non-DOE: $2,100,000
Total Value: $10,396,403
|TDA Research, Inc.
|Membrane-Sorbent Hybrid System for Post-Combustion Carbon Capture
TDA Research, Inc. will design, construct, and operate an engineering-scale 1 megawatt-electric post-combustion, hybrid carbon capture system. This system consists of a polymeric membrane and a low-temperature physical adsorbent to remove CO2 from the flue gases generated by coal-fired power plants. The membrane, developed by Membrane Technology and Research, Inc., will be responsible for bulk CO2 removal, while the TDA-developed sorbent will extract additional levels to achieve an overall 90% system removal.
|.
DOE Funding: $8,000,000
Non-DOE: $2,000,025
Total Value: $10,000,025
The following three projects were selected under Area of Interest 2, Initial Engineering, Testing, and Design of a Commercial-Scale, Post-Combustion CO2 Capture System:
|Organization
|Description
|Funding
|Electric Power Research Institute, Inc.
|Initial Engineering Design of a Post-Combustion CO2 Capture System for Duke Energy’s East Bend Station Using Membrane-Based Technology
Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI) will produce an engineering design and cost estimate of a membrane-based post-combustion CO2 capture system on Duke Energy’s East Bend Station in Kentucky. The project team will create a model that replicates the station’s performance and will be used to estimate the impacts of retrofitting CO2 capture to the plant.
|
DOE Funding: $1,625,244
Non-DOE: $406,485
Total: $2,031,729
|ION Engineering, LLC
|ION Engineering Commercial Carbon Capture Design and Costing
ION Engineering, LLC will provide a detailed design and cost estimate for a retrofitted, 300-megawatt-equivalent, commercial-scale CO2 capture facility. The facility is located at Nebraska Public Power District’s Gerald Gentleman Station Unit 2, in Sutherland, Nebraska.
|DOE Funding: $2,797,961
Non-DOE: $699,500
Total Value: $3,497,461
|University of North Dakota
|Initial Engineering, Testing, and Design of a Commercial-Scale, Post-Combustion CO2 Capture System on an Existing Coal-Fired Generating Unit
The University of North Dakota will design and determine the cost of installing a post-combustion CO2 capture system at the Milton R. Young Station, owned by Minnkota Power Cooperative. The project will design a fully integrated post-combustion CO2 capture system; test a solvent on coal-derived flue gas; and conduct a techno-economic and pre-front-end engineering and design (FEED) analysis of the system.
|DOE Funding: $6,000,000
Non-DOE: $1,500,000
Total Value: $7,500,000
