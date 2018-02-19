Volvo Cars debuts its first 3-cylinder engine in new XC40 compact SUV; designed for PHEV applications

Volvo Cars launched its new three-cylinder Drive-E powertrain in the XC40, the company’s first entry into the compact SUV segment. The new powertrain is the first three-cylinder engine in the company’s 91-year history.

The new three-cylinder powertrain has been deliberately designed for integration into Twin Engine plug-in hybrid cars. A hybridized as well as a pure electric powertrain option for the XC40 will be added later.