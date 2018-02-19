Volvo Cars debuts its first 3-cylinder engine in new XC40 compact SUV; designed for PHEV applications

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
19 February 2018

Volvo Cars launched its new three-cylinder Drive-E powertrain in the XC40, the company’s first entry into the compact SUV segment. The new powertrain is the first three-cylinder engine in the company’s 91-year history.

The new three-cylinder powertrain has been deliberately designed for integration into Twin Engine plug-in hybrid cars. A hybridized as well as a pure electric powertrain option for the XC40 will be added later.

168208_Drive-E 3-cylinder Petrol engine front

Our new three-cylinder engine is an exciting development for the XC40 and for Volvo Cars in general. This compact engine design provides the flexibility we need as we introduce more powertrain options for XC40 customers.

—Alexander Petrofski, senior director cluster 40 at Volvo Cars

190822_Drive-E 3 cylinder Petrol - interior

The 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, direct-injection gasoline engine was developed in-house using the same modular design as Volvo’s four-cylinder Drive-E engines. The three-cylinder powertrain is matched with a manual six-speed transmission. An optional automatic eight-speed transmission will follow next year.

190823_Drive-E 3 cylinder Petrol - modular design

In line with Volvo Cars’ strategy to continue improving economies of scale, the engine will roll off the same production lines as the company’s four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines.

Volvo’s current D3 150hp diesel and T4 190hp gasoline engines are also added to broaden the XC40 engine offer.

Posted on 19 February 2018 in Engines, Fuel Efficiency, Hybrids, Plug-ins

Comments

Engineer-Poet

Curious.  It has a conventional starter and does not have the belt tensioner required for a belt-alternator starter.  It appears it is not designed for instant-starting, so the powertrains under development don't require it.

Something else it doesn't have is turbocharging.  An intercooled Miller cycle might have allowed a further reduction in engine size and weight, with improved efficiency.

Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 19 February 2018 at 02:45 PM

Engineer-Poet

