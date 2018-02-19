Volkswagen unveiling electric, fully autonomous I.D. VIZZION concept at Geneva; 413-mile range

After earlier presenting the first all-electric vehicles of the new I.D. Family models—the I.D. ( earlier post ), I.D. CROZZ ( earlier post ) and I.D. BUZZ ( earlier post )—the Volkswagen brand is now showing a concept of an autonomously driving automobile.

Volkswagen will unveil the electric, autonomous I.D. VIZZION concept at the Geneva International Motor Show next month. The new I.D. VIZZION concept car is the fourth member of the Volkswagen I.D. family. Volkswagen says that the premium-class MPV is showing the direction Volkswagen is taking in the technology and design of its future electric models.





Inside the I.D. VIZZION, engineers have systematically exploited the potentials of autonomous driving. The digital chauffeur with its many assistance systems assumes control of the vehicle without a steering wheel or visible controls. For the ‘driver' and passengers this signifies a new dimension of safety and comfort. The concept car drives, steers and navigates autonomously in traffic, enabling passengers to freely structure their time during the drive. A virtual host, with which passengers communicate via voice and gesture control, knows the personal preferences of the vehicle guests—due to complete embedding into the digital eco-system—and it adapts to each of them individually.

The system power of the 5.11-meter I.D. VIZZION is 225 kW. Its top speed is 180 km/h (112 mph). The 111 kWh lithium-ion battery pack enable a driving range of up to 665 kilometers (413 miles) when braking regeneration is factored in. Two electric motors drive all four wheels of the MPV.

Volkswagen says that the I.D. VIZZION clearly demonstrates the great potential of the all-electric architecture. It is the technology backbone of future Volkswagen electric vehicles, and it enables long driving ranges and maximum space utilisation at optimal costs.

By 2025, the brand plans to introduce more than 20 electric vehicle models. Starting in 2020, the I.D. will launch as an electric car in the compact class; this will be followed, at short intervals, by a new electric SUV—the I.D. CROZZ—and the I.D. BUZZ MPV.