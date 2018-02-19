Volkswagen Group brands to use WLANp for V2X communication as standard equipment on new models from 2019

The legacy IEEE 802.11p standard allows reliable low latency communication of basic safety messages between vehicles and between vehicles and roadside infrastructure. ( Earlier post .) Networking among vehicles and between vehicles and their environment, irrespective of manufacturer, will be a key step in reducing road accidents. Within a few milliseconds, traffic-relevant information on the local environment about 500 m around the vehicle will be transmitted both among vehicles and between vehicles and traffic infrastructure.

From 2019 onwards, the Volkswagen Group brands will use the WLANp standard (IEEE 802.11p) for communications among vehicles and between vehicles and their environment (V2X). The introduction of this technology as standard equipment on volume models ranging from compact cars to commercial vehicles will significantly improve safety on the roads of Europe, the company said.

(The IEEE 802.11p-2010 amendment to the 802.11 standard was superseded and became part of the full IEEE 802.11-2012 standard—which is turn has been superseded by IEEE 802.11-2016.)

The principle of platooning, with networked trucks driving in synchronized convoys, is also based on this technology. In addition to improving road safety and traffic flow, the new technology will also reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.

All the conditions for the rapid introduction of this technology have been met. With WLANp networking, which has been thoroughly tried and tested and is now ready for use, we will significantly improve road safety throughout Europe. This will take us one step closer to Vision Zero, the vision of accident-free driving. —Dr. Ulrich Eichhorn, Head of Group Research and Development

The area-wide introduction of standardized WLANp, which has already been comprehensively tested, will also provide a reliable system for operators of traffic infrastructure (such as traffic lights), and fleets (emergency service and construction site vehicles). This way, information on traffic flow, accidents, roadworks and other relevant situations and events can be reliably made available in the local area.

In June 2017, the CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium—of which Volkswagen is a member—and the C-Roads Platform signed a Memorandum of Understanding for enabling a close cooperation between the automotive industry, road authorities, and road operators for preparing the deployment of initial cooperative V2X services based on 802.11p.

CAR 2 CAR members focus on wireless V2V communication applications based on ITS-G5 (802.11p) and concentrate all efforts on creating standards to ensure the interoperability of cooperative systems, spanning all vehicle classes across borders and brands.

The C-Roads Platform is a joint initiative of European Member States and road operators which are in the phase of deploying C-ITS for testing and later operation. Pilot installations will be harmonised across borders, ensuring interoperability based on cooperation within the C-Roads Platform. Key elements are the joint development of technical specifications that will provide the basis for all pilot deployments, as well as the common cross-site testing to achieve interoperability of the deployed C- ITS services.