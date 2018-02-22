Volvo reveals new V60 wagon with two plug-in hybrid variants: 340 hp or 390 hp

The regular gasoline choice offers T5 or T6 powertrains. Drivers who prefer diesel can select D3 or D4 engines. The new V60 shares Volvo Cars’ Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform with the award-winning new XC60 and four top-of-the-line 90 Series cars.

Volvo Cars revealed the new V60 five-door, mid-size premium wagon. The V60 comes with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options: the new T6 Twin Engine AWD gasoline plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340 hp or the T8 Twin Engine AWD gasoline plug-in hybrid that delivers 390 hp.





A comprehensive list of safety features come as standard, including advanced driver support systems known from the 90 Series and XC60, making the new V60 one of the safest cars on the road.

The City Safety with Autobrake technology uses automatic braking and detection systems to assist the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognise pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. City Safety now also engages autobraking to mitigate oncoming collisions.

The Pilot Assist system—which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130km/h (812 mph)—has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The V60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering assistance systems. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake further improves safety for people inside and outside the car.





Customers can access the new V60 via Volvo Cars’ new premium subscription service Care by Volvo, which offers car access via a monthly flat-fee subscription rather than ownership. Care by Volvo makes having a car as transparent, easy and hassle free as having a mobile phone.