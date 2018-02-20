Nissan’s global sales driven by strong momentum in crossover and SUV models

Nissan’s global crossover and SUV sales increased more than 12% in 2017 to more than 2 million vehicles (more than 34% of total Nissan sales for the year), driven by the all-new Nissan Kicks small crossover, the Rogue, X-Trail and Qashqai compact models, a refreshed Armada full-size SUV and the INFINITI QX30 compact luxury crossover.

Nissan’s global crossover and SUV models increased nearly 13%, while INFINITI luxury crossovers and SUVs were up almost 9% in 2017. In total, Nissan increased global crossover and SUV volume by nearly 230,000 vehicles last year. Overall, Nissan’s record crossover and SUV sales were led by a 94% improvement in Latin America and 16% improvements in both North America and China.