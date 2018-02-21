Mitsubishi to introduce 2019 Outlander PHEV at Geneva; redesigned powertrain

MMC launched the Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid electric Twin Motor SUV in 2013. Since then, boosted by positive market response and supported by continuous improvement, the Outlander PHEV has turned from a vehicle for early adopters into MMC’s core business. The Outlander PHEV has been Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will stage the global premiere of the new 2019 model year Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV at the upcoming Geneva show. The new PHEV will be introduced to the European market towards the end of the year. Additionally, MMC will celebrate the European premiere of the Mitsubishi e-EVOLUTION Concept at the show.





More than 100,000 units have been sold in Europe so far. With cumulative sales of over 140,000 units worldwide, the Outlander PHEV is classed as the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV.

The 2019 model year Outlander PHEV features a next-generation system with both EV and SUV breakthroughs.

A 2.4-liter Atkinson cycle gasoline engine replaces the previous regular Otto cycle 2.0-liter unit. The new engine features higher torque, smoother operation, and overall higher efficiency.

The generator output is increased by 10% and rear motor output is increased by 10%. The drive battery capacity is increased by 15% and drive battery output is increased by 10%.

The NORMAL and 4WD LOCK modes of previous models are joined by two additional driving modes. A SPORT mode gives the driver more direct control for greater driving enjoyment on winding roads. A SNOW mode provides greater confidence on snow-covered, or slippery surfaces.

e-EVOLUTION Concept. The Mitsubishi e-EVOLUTION Concept is a technical prototype to illustrate the strategic directions of a renewed Mitsubishi Motors brand. It incorporates the strengths of SUV, EV, and the tight integration of new systems for a connected mobility customer experience.

The concept uses high-torque, high-performance electric motors, fed by a high-capacity battery system to deliver the smooth and powerfully responsive performance that distinguishes EVs from ICE-powered vehicles. The drive battery is located under the floor mid-ship of the vehicle, providing a low centre of gravity for the utmost driving stability.

4WD system: For exceptional driving performance, the triple motor 4WD system employs a single motor to drive the front wheels, complemented by a new Dual Motor Active Yaw Control (AYC) system that couples two rear motors through an electronically controlled torque-vectoring AYC) unit.

All of this is integrated into MMC’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) vehicle dynamic control system. Cornering performance and traction performance are improved. The brakes of the concept responsively and precisely control the driving forces with the help of electric calipers that supersede the conventional hydraulic caliper. The effects of the system can be felt and appreciated immediately, even at low speeds when G-forces are low.

Whether driving around town, on expressways, or winding roads, the fully electric vehicle always provides crisp and nimble handling that faithfully mirrors driver intent.

AI system. The brain of the concept is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that augments the driver’s capabilities. An array of sensors allows the AI system to instantly read changes in road and traffic conditions, as well as the driver’s intent. Seamlessly coordinating driver intent with vehicle performance, the system supports drivers of all abilities.

A special coaching function allows the AI system to transfer knowledge to the driver, and to unobtrusively enhance the driving expertise. After building a picture of the driver’s skill level, the system constructs a training program that provides advice through voice dialogue and a large dashboard display.