Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Saft building European alliance for 7-year R&D push on advanced Li-ion and solid-state batteries; targeting gigafactory production scale

Mercedes-Benz says electric Vito vans skate through Arctic endurance testing

23 February 2018

Mercedes-Benz said that winter trials in Northern Sweden have shown that the new electric eVito vans perform handily under low-temperature adverse conditions. The new eVito was tested for several weeks in the Scandinavian winter, in temperatures down to minus 30 degrees Celsius (-22 ˚F). The focus of the trials in Arjeplog near the Arctic Circle was on cold-starting as well as charging and driving characteristics at sub-zero temperatures.

The eVito, the second all-electric production model from Mercedes-Benz Vans after the Vito E-Cell of 2010, has been orderable since November 2017 with deliveries to begin in the second half of 2018. At the test site in Arjeplog with its driving dynamics stretches, turning loop and forest stretch, the vehicles were required to demonstrate their handling, efficiency, ergonomics and comfort under extreme conditions. During test drives on frozen lakelands and on the test site, charging and driving in cold conditions as well as anti-cold protection of the drive components, software and their interfaces (e.g. brakes, ESP) were tested using special metrology equipment.

18C0163_037

How a battery-electric vehicle responds to different climatic conditions is essential to practical fleet management. Thus, in addition to cold-starting and defrosting characteristics, the focus of the testing was also on battery range. With its installed battery capacity of 41.4 kWh, the range of the new eVito will be around 150 km (93 miles). Even in unfavorable circumstances such as at Arjeplog, customers have a range of 100 km (62 miles) available.

The van must also appeal to the drivers who are out and about in it day after day. The interior heating must work reliably at low temperatures, and the window heating must ensure a clear view as rapidly as possible. Other factors include safe handling on snow and ice, as well as winter-resistant components throughout.

All these parameters were tested in Arjeplog by around 30 engineers, electronic specialists and mechanics from Mercedes-Benz Vans. The winter trials are to be followed by summer trials. In summer the eVito will be subjected to further testing in Spain, in temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius (+95 ˚F) in the shade.

Mercedes Benz Vans is planning the electrification of all its commercial model series in the coming years. The start is being made with the eVito, which customers are able to order at a price of €39,990 (US$49,000) (in Germany, excluding VAT). The first 1000 orders will be rewarded with a service package which includes a wallbox. The eVito will be followed by the eSprinter in 2019. The line-up will then be rounded off by the Citan.

Posted on 23 February 2018 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Fleets | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)