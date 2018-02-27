Daimler invests in the start-up Anagog; smartphone-based behavior analysis with no need for backend server

The JedAI SDK (Software Development Kit) uses the multiple sensors in modern smartphones to detect anonymously the mobility status and to understand the activity context of users. By combining the technology and machine learning, the JedAI SDK can help application developers understand the precise activity level, context, and location of their users.

Daimler AG is intensifying its cooperation with the Israeli start-up Anagog Ltd. Daimler has participated in a financing round together with MizMaa Ventures, a venture capital company located in California. Based in Tel Aviv, Anagog has developed software which provides on-device mobility status detection, with cloud-based processing power, deep learning and an insightful analytics platform.

Modern smartphones have up to 15 different types of sensors. Anagog’s state machine collects the raw sensor data directly. The software then analyzes and aggregates the sensor data on each handset in real-time, in order to determine user activity levels and location. The JedAI SDK supports three main layers of features: mobility status detection; location detection; and cloud services.





The JedAI SDK has been optimized to work with all sensor types across a huge variety of the most widely used smartphone brands and models; the company currently support more than 25,000 popular handsets.

Anagog says it focuses on activating only the relevant sensors at the right time, resulting in power efficiency. It can provide 24/7 sensor monitoring, using only about 1% of battery power.

A significant advantage of the Anagog development JedAI SDK here is the high data and privacy protection which grants the users full control over their data, as no data transfer to a backend server is required.

However, although most of the mobility status data is calculated on the phone itself, Anagog also provides application developers with an option to benefit from intelligence gathered from a worldwide crowd-sourced network of users. For example, this data intelligence enables the provision of services, such as the world’s most extensive parking availability network.

Additional back-end service layers include access to 3D mapping, routing, POI and geo-zoning features, and others.

We want to make the best digital services available not just to our customers, but to all mobile phone owners. We are improving every digital touchpoint in the mobility behavior of our customers and thus increasing their independence. With the investment in Anagog we are a big step closer to achieving this goal. This step also fits with the strategic approach taken by Daimler AG in investing in appropriate start-ups and supporting them as they grow. —Sabine Scheunert, Vice President of Digital and IT for Marketing & Sales Mercedes-Benz Cars

Anagog was founded in 2010 and in 2017 it participated in the start-up program “The Bridge” supported by Mercedes-Benz. The first joint development has already been on the German market since September 2017 in the form of the EQ Ready App. This app helps motorists decide whether it makes sense for them personally to switch to an electric car or hybrid.

The smartphone app can record real journeys made by the user and compare it with numerous parameters of electric and hybrid vehicles. This makes it possible to try out e-mobility in a virtual yet realistic way. The EQ Ready app also recommends which electric or hybrid car model from smart or Mercedes-Benz best matches the user’s individual needs.