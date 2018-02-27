XL Hybrids unveils first hybrid-electric Ford F-250 at 2018 NTEA Work Truck Show

Both trucks in XL’s booth will be displayed on vehicle lifts so attendees can step under the trucks and see how easily XL systems integrate with the Ford trucks.

XL Hybrids will display three fleet-ready, electrified pickup truck solutions at NTEA’s Work Truck Show next week in Indianapolis. XL is unveiling the industry’s first XLH hybrid-electric F-250 pickup in its booth, while also displaying an XLP plug-in hybrid-electric F-150.





Ford will be showcasing a third XL truck in its booth at the NTEA Work Truck Show—this one an XLP plug-in hybrid-electric F-150. Last year, XL became the first company to be recognized as an Electrification Qualified Vehicle Modifier (eQVM) in the new Ford certification program. The company also recently announced the executive order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) approving XL-outfitted PHEV Ford F-150 pickup trucks for sale in state, an industry first.

Fleets can enjoy an up to 25% increase in miles per gallon—and accompanying reductions in CO 2 emissions—on trucks used for rugged towing, hauling capacity, and utility applications.

The company begins production on the XLH hybrid electric system for model year 2018 Ford Super Duty F-250 pickups in March. This will be the first time that Ford F-250 trucks can be ordered by fleet customers with hybrid-electric technology.

At the NTEA Work Truck Show, XL is also announcing compatibility with more F-150 models, including SuperCrews. XL now offers fleets XLP PHEV upfits, which provide a 50% improvement in miles driven per gallon, on Regular Cab, SuperCab and SuperCrew configurations for the F-150.

Ford trucks are in high demand by XL’s fleet customers, so we developed our hybrid-electric upfit solutions for both the F-150 and F-250 pickup to support needs for power, payload, as well as better fuel economy.

We recently surpassed a landmark 60 million total combined customer road miles, and our experience in successfully supporting leading fleets informs our product roadmap. We continue to be focused on delivering the most seamless, cost-effective fleet electrification solutions for OEM vehicles that our customers ask for. —Clay Siegert, chief operating officer for XL

Installation of XLH hybrid and XLP plug-in systems are completed in just hours on pickup trucks as a Ford ship-thru upfit. Fleets will maintain the complete original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) warranty and receive a three-year, 75,000-mile warranty from XL on the hybrid powertrain. XLH and XLP will also include the XL Link cloud-based big data analytics system, which collects millions of operational data points, measuring MPG performance, reporting carbon dioxide emissions reductions and other key performance indicators.