Motiv Power Systems debuts EPIC all-electric family of chassis for medium-duty trucks and buses
28 February 2018
Responding to fleet market demand for complete, body-ready chassis, Motiv Power Systems is introducing the EPIC (Electric Powered Intelligent Chassis) all-electric family of chassis for 2018.
Debuting at Ford’s booth and based on the E-450, F-59, and F-53 platforms, the EPIC all-electric chassis are production-line ready, drop-in replacements for the equivalent ICE chassis and are available for a wide range of medium-duty body applications including walk-in vans, box trucks, school buses, shuttle buses, work trucks and specialty vehicles.
As a zero-emissions offering, the EPIC family of all-electric chassis qualify for regional and national incentive and subsidy programs including Volkswagen settlement funding.
Having received Ford’s qualified vehicle modifier approval (EQVM), the new EPIC chassis family provides a broad range of capabilities in range, power, and capacity equivalent to common combustion alternatives with the added benefits of near silent operation and smooth power delivery.
Featuring Motiv’s Smart Power Control Technology, each EPIC chassis is available with universal charging compatibility and secure remote telematics and diagnostics for charging flexibility and fleet/driver connectivity.
Comments