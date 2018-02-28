Nissan’s 2nd e-Power system on sale in Japan; Serena e-POWER minivan delivers 62 mpg US on JC08

The series-hybrid e-POWER borrows from the EV technology in the Nissan LEAF. However, unlike the all-battery-electric powertrain of the LEAF, e-POWER adds a small gasoline engine to charge the small, high-output battery when necessary, eliminating the need for an external charger while offering the same high-output. e-Power vehicles do not use grid charging. Nissan plans to launch more e-POWER models globally as part of its Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

Nissan Serena e-POWER goes on sale in JapanThe Nissan Serena e-POWER will go on sale in Japan on 1 March, combining the exceptional driving performance of the e-POWER electrified powertrain ( earlier post ) with the family-friendly features of the popular Serena minivan. The Serena will be the second model with the e-POWER system, which has been a hit with consumers since it was first introduced in the Nissan Note in Japan in 2016.





The Nissan Serena e-POWER is both fun and comfortable to drive. The 100% electric motor drive system treats drivers to powerful acceleration, and the vehicle’s e-POWER Drive mode adds the convenience of being able to speed up or decelerate by using only the accelerator pedal. With optimized engine management and noise reduction measures throughout the vehicle body, the Nissan Serena e-POWER transcends its class in terms of quietness.

Combined with the model’s aerodynamic body, the e-POWER system delivers fuel economy of 26.2 km/L (62 mpg US) according to Japan’s JC08 test.





First introduced in 1991, the Serena has evolved to meet the needs of families through the years. The Nissan Serena e-POWER marks a major technological update, with the addition of e-POWER, e-POWER Drive mode and other features such as Manner Mode—which enables the vehicle to drive quietly at night by limiting the use of the gasoline engine that charges the battery. Drivers can take full advantage of Manner Mode by using the vehicle’s Charge Mode to charge the battery in advance.

The Nissan Serena e-POWER also comes with innovative safety features such as ProPILOT autonomous driving technology for single-lane driving on highways. With additional equipment including Intelligent Emergency Braking, Lane-Departure Warning System, High Beam Adjust and Emergency Assist for Missed Pedal Application (optional), the Serena e-POWER adheres to the Japanese government’s highest safety standards.

e-POWER acceptance. The e-POWER system has met with strong acceptance in Japan. The Nissan Note took the Nº 1 spot in Japan’s new car sales rankings for January, as the popularity of the e-POWER electrified powertrain helped make the model the best-selling compact car in the country.

Sales of the e-POWER version of the Note reached more than 100,000 vehicles in the first 11 months.